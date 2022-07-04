How to follow UEFA Women's EURO 2022 on UEFA's digital channels

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 runs from 6 to 31 July and will be dominating TV schedules, sports sections and social media timelines from the opening game at Old Trafford to the final at Wembley.

Reporters embedded with all 16 teams at the finals will be supplying content to UEFA.com, the Women's EURO app, and our channels on TikTok (the Official Entertainment Platform of UEFA Women's EURO 2022), Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The result will be unrivalled access to the players and coaches at the 13th Women's EURO, plus key stats, match highlights, real-time coverage of every fixture, live images, votes and the Predictor and Bracket games.

Great Women's EURO goals

In the days leading up to the tournament, we are setting the scene for what promises to be the biggest Women's EURO yet, with in-depth stats, interviews, expert predictions and video clips encompassing the history of the competition, the stars of the game and what each of the 16 contenders brings to the table.

In the meantime, take the opportunity to do your own research: check out the fixtures, explore the competition's history, meet the mascots and get a feel for the venues.

Official UEFA Women's EURO social media accounts TikTok: @womensfootball

Instagram: @WEURO2022﻿

Twitter: @WEURO2022

Facebook: @WEURO2022﻿

Once the first game kicks off on 6 July, we will have taken things to a whole new level. Our social media outlets will be leading the coverage, with behind-the-scenes and live footage on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram, while the MatchCentres for every game will be teeming with content, our reporters and cameras giving unprecedented access to every press conference and open training session, as well as news, insights and colour from the host cities and stadiums.

Nadine Kessler on UEFA Women's EURO

For the casual supporter, there will be live scores and standings, but if you want to get carried away by the occasion, we are here for you, providing live, minute-by-minute updates all day long from every single match, plus goal updates on your phone and reaction after every game, with highlights to follow.

For fans who are in England for the finals, the Women's EURO app is an essential resource; in addition to in-depth guides to every host city and stadium, fans can find out about local events and access interactive maps as well as important travel and safety alerts on matchdays.

One way or another, UEFA's official channels have every Women's EURO angle covered; join us at the heart of the action.

Get the Women's EURO app!