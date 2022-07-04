Women's EURO 2022 inside track: Belgium

Team profile

Nickname: Red Flames

Women's EURO best: Group stage (2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Why can Belgium win Women's EURO 2022?

Who doesn't love a feel-good story? Miracles do happen and the underdogs can have their day when the stars align. It needs buy-in from the teams and fans, and a dusting of good fortune – and Belgium is a nation of believers. The odds may be slim, and the Red Flames don't possess the same strength in depth some of their rivals are blessed with, but what they do have is a tight-knit group of players who will run through walls for each other.

Who is in Belgium's final squad?

Goalkeepers: Nicky Evrard (Gent), Diede Lemey (Sassuolo), Lisa Lichtfus (Dijon)

Defenders: Laura Deloose (Anderlecht), Laura De Neve (Anderlecht), Sari Kees (Leuven), Davina Philtjens (Sassuolo), Charlotte Tison (Anderlecht), Amber Tysiak (Leuven), Jody Vangheluwe (Club Brugge)

Midfielders: Julie Biesmans (PSV Eindhoven), Féli Delacauw (Gent), Marie Minnaert (Club Brugge), Kassandra Missipo (Basel), Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading)

Forwards: Janice Cayman (Lyon), Tine De Caigny (Hoffenheim), Elena Dhont (Twente), Hannah Eurlings (Leuven), Ella Van Kerkhoven (Anderlecht), Davinia Vanmechelen (Standard Liège﻿), Sarah Wijnants (Anderlecht), Tessa Wullaert (Anderlecht)

Belgium skipper Tessa Wullaert BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Who is Belgium coach?

Ives Serneels. Appointed national team coach in 2011, the former defensive midfielder led the Red Flames to Women's EURO 2017 – their first major international tournament.

Who is Belgium captain?

Tessa Wullaert. Former Wolfsburg and Manchester City forward Wullaert has been unstoppable since returning to Belgium in 2018, scoring 34 goals and claiming 17 assists this season for Anderlecht. Now 29, she is Belgium's record goalscorer and third on the all-time list for appearances.

My favourite Women's EURO memory

2017 highlights: Norway 0-2 Belgium

Without a doubt, the 2-0 win in 2017 against former world champions Norway, a side boasting the likes of Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen. It was only Belgium's second-ever match at the finals, and two goals in the second half did the damage in Breda.

Did you know?

The players themselves voted for Belgium's Red Flames nickname back in 2013. They followed a national trend, with the likes of the Red Devils (men's football), Red Panthers (women's hockey), Red Lions (men's hockey), Red Dragons (men's volleyball) and, erm, Yellow Tigers (women's volleyball).

