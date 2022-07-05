Women's EURO 2022 inside track: Spain

Team profile

Nickname: La Roja

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (1997)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Why can Spain win Women's EURO 2022?

For the first time Spain enter a Women's EURO with high expectations. The primary reason to believe is their Barcelona midfield trio of Alexia Putellas (the 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or winner and UEFA Women's Player of the Year), Patri Guijarro and Aitana Bonmati – a trio who know each other's games so well and complement one another brilliantly.

Who is in Spain's final squad?

Goalkeepers: Sandra Paños (Barcelona), Lola Gallardo (Atlético), Misa Rodríguez (Real Madrid)

Defenders: Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City), Ivana Andrés (Real Madrid), Ona Batlle (Manchester United), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid), Sheila García (Atlético), María León (Barcelona), Leila Ouahabi (Manchester City), Irene Paredes (Barcelona), Andrea Pereira (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid), Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona), Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona), Irene Guerrero (Levante), Patri Guijarro (Barcelona), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Forwards: Marta Cardona (Real Madrid), Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid), Esther González (Real Madrid), Lucía García (Athletic Club), Claudia Pina (Barcelona)

Who is Spain coach?

Jorge Vilda. Having first gained managerial experience working with Spain's youth set-ups, he took the top job in 2015. His side finished runners-up in the 2020 She Believes Cup.

Classic Spain Women's EURO goals

Who is Spain captain?

Irene Paredes. ﻿Barcelona centre-back Irene Paredes wears the armband on the field but Spain have three skippers. The other official leaders of the group are Alexia and Patri, the latter named as third captain after Jenni Hermoso's withdrawal through injury.

My favourite Women's EURO memory

Well, it's not a Women's EURO memory but I recall fondly following a young Spain side coached by Jorge Vilda at the Under-17 EURO in 2014 in England. Patri scored in the final against Germany – a 1-1 draw followed by a shoot-out defeat. There were tears that cold December evening in Chesterfield … not quite Wembley on a July night, which is the final goal this summer.

One of Mapi León's many tattoos Getty Images

Did you know?

Defender Mapi León is such a tattoo aficionado that she hangs out in a studio in her free time – and does her own tattoos.

