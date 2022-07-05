Women's EURO 2022 inside track: Iceland

Team profile

Nickname: Stelpurnar okkar (Our girls)

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2013)

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Why can Iceland win Women's EURO 2022?

Iceland are lining up their most exciting team in years, with many young and technically gifted players being given a chance to establish themselves. They have their heads in the right place, feel the support from back home and are inspired by that special Icelandic spirit which can take you anywhere.

Who is in Iceland's final squad?

Goalkeepers: Telma Ívarsdóttir (Breidablik), Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir (Bayern München), Sandra Sigurdardóttir (Valur)

Defenders: Gudný Árnadóttir (AC Milan), Gudrún Arnardóttir (Rosengård), Sif Atladóttir (Selfoss), Hallbera Gudný Gísladóttir (Kalmar), Áslaug Munda Gunnlaugsdóttir (Breidablik), Ingibjörg Sigurdardóttir (Vålerenga), Elísa Vidarsdóttir (Valur), Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir (Bayern München)

Midfielders: Dagný Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United), Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir (Lyon), Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir (Breidablik), Gunnhildur Yrsa Jónsdóttir (Orlando Pride), Selma Sól Magnúsdóttir (Rosenborg), Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir (Bayern München)

Forwards: Agla María Albertsdóttir (Häcken), Amanda Jacobsen Andradóttir (Kristianstad), Svava Rós Gudmundsdóttir (Brann), Elín Metta Jensen (Valur), Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir (Wolfsburg), Berglind Björg Thorvaldsdóttir (Brann)

Who is Iceland coach?

Iceland coach Thorsteinn Halldórsson UEFA via Getty Images

Thorsteinn Halldórsson. Appointed in 2021, the coach has vast experience in both the men's and women's game, and led Breidablik to three women's titles between 2014 and 2020.

Who is Iceland captain?

Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir. Iceland's most-capped player returned to action late this winter after giving birth in November. Her experience and determination have often made the difference for the team, and the two-time Icelandic Sportsperson of the Year is a great role model on and off the field.

My favourite Women's EURO memory

All Iceland's Women's EURO goals

Iceland reached the last three Women's EUROs but have won just one match at the final tournament, against the Netherlands in 2013 – their opponents in that game finished bottom in the group but went on to lift the trophy four years later. That victory was a great moment which underlined the growth of women's football in the country and only adds to the excitement this year.

Did you know?

Gunnarsdóttir released a documentary following her journey from pregnancy to football comeback. "I really want to prove that you can come back from pregnancy and play at the top level," she explained. "I hope to inspire women to do so and to show that there is the option of not choosing between having your family or your professional career."

