Belgium vs Iceland Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Thursday 7 July 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group D game between Belgium and Iceland.
Belgium meet Iceland at Manchester City Academy Stadium in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group D on Sunday 10 July.
Belgium vs Iceland at a glance
When: Sunday 10 July, 18:00 CET
Where: Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester
What: Group D, Matchday 1
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Belgium vs Iceland on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2022 broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Belgium are competing in their second successive Women's EURO, having made their debut in 2017, while Iceland are back for a fourth finals in a row (though they lost all three of their games in the Netherlands last time out). The two nations met in qualifying for the 2013 edition (Belgium won 1-0 at home following a 0-0 draw in Reykjavik), and their most-capped players, Belgium's Janice Cayman and Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir of Iceland, were club-mates at Lyon until this summer.
Possible starting line-ups
Belgium: Evrard; Cayman, Deloose, De Neve, Philtjens; Delacauw, Vanhaevermaet, Biesmans; Wullaert, Dhont; De Caigny
Iceland: S Sigurdardóttir; Atladóttir, Viggósdóttir, Arnardóttir, Gísladóttir; Brynjarsdóttir, Gunnarsdóttir, G Jónsdóttir; S Jónsdóttir, Thorvaldsdóttir, Vilhjálmsdóttir
Reporters' views
Alyssa Saliou, Belgium reporter
Belgium and Iceland are evenly matched, and if both teams hit top form, it's hard to predict who will take the three points. Both countries boast key players with a big responsibility to make the difference. Belgium are expecting Iceland to have their foot on the gas from the off so will have to have their wits about them from the first minute. It will be a very physical match and one the neutrals should definitely enjoy.
Andri Valsson, Iceland reporter
Iceland go into a fourth consecutive Women's EURO with their most exciting team in years. This is coach Thorsteinn Halldórsson's first major finals fixture and he has the luxury problem of fitting Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir back into the team. Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir should move to the wing, with Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir – definitely one to watch – on the other flank. Iceland are a threat from set pieces, but a well-organised defence will be just as crucial.
Form guide
Belgium
Last six games: WLWLWW (most recent first)
Last match: Belgium 6-1 Luxembourg, 28/06
Women's EURO 2017: third in Group A (W1 D0 L2)
Iceland
Last six games: WWWLWW (most recent first)
Last match: Poland 1-3 Iceland, 29/06
Women's EURO 2017: fourth in Group C (W0 D0 L3)
View from the camps
Ives Serneels, Belgium coach: "In 2017, Belgium lost their opening game largely because of nerves. This time, we have more experience so I expect to see focus from the beginning. We are aware that, out of all our opponents in the group, Iceland are the team to beat for us. We have had an extra-long preparation for this tournament to give all our players a chance to live like professionals. Physically, they have made a lot of progress and I feel the team is ready for this first match."
Thorsteinn Halldórsson, Iceland coach: "The fun thing about football is that anyone can beat anyone. Our task is to go into the first match and do everything we can to get a win. At this point, we are not looking much further than that. We will need good performances, to play as a team and be hard to play against. We must focus on our own game and play to the best of our ability. If we manage that, then the sky is the limit."