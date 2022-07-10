UEFA Women's EURO 2022 daily preview: What to look out for on Monday

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 hosts England and fellow opening winners Norway meet after Austria and Northern Ireland look to get off the mark in the second set of Group A games.

We preview the action.

Highlights: England 1-0 Austria

Both of these sides began with losses and although a second defeat could spell an early exit depending on the later result, each team's opening experience was certainly not totally negative. Austria matched the hosts for long spells in front of nearly 70,000 fans at Old Trafford and came close to a late equaliser, underlining their reputation as hard to break down, as displayed in the 2017 finals when they won a tough group and made the semis on debut.

Northern Ireland are the newcomers this time and will have feared the worst when three down to Norway in little over half an hour but they 'drew' the second half thanks to Julie Nelson's history-making header, though losing key forward Simone Magill to a knee injury is a blow. While they might not be able to call on the numbers England had at Old Trafford, there were an estimated 6,000 Northern Irish fans at Southampton on Thursday.

Key stat: These nations met twice in FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers in the last year, Austria equalising through Stefanie Enzinger at the last for a 2-2 away draw in October then winning 3-1 at home in April.

Highlights: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland

Monday's action could end with one of these teams the first confirmed quarter-finalists but regardless of the permutations, this game is an opportunity for these opponents to get one over another of the expected title contenders. England held their nerve on the big occasion on Wednesday, though coach Sarina Wiegman (who as a good omen also oversaw a 1-0 win for 2017 hosts Netherlands in their opener that year, against Norway) felt the Lionesses were sloppy on the ball at times.

Norway, who did not manage a point or a goal in those 2017 finals, were relieved to have three pretty quickly against Northern Ireland, even if Ada Hegerberg somehow did not get on the scoresheet on her final tournament return. One duel to watch could be when Caroline Graham Hansen switches, as she often does, to attack down the left, taking her directly up against new Barcelona team-mate (and right-flank colleague) Lucy Bronze.

Key stat: England knocked Norway out of the last two World Cups, Bronze scoring in both the 2015 round of 16 and 2019 quarter-final wins.