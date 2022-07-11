Women's EURO 2022: Who needs what to qualify from the group stage?

With the first set of UEFA Women's EURO 2022 group games complete, ﻿ some teams are already in sight of the quarter-finals. We explain who could go through in the second matches, and who may face early elimination.

As it stands Can reach quarter-finals on Matchday 2: England, Norway, Germany, Spain, France

Latest standings

MONDAY 11 JULY

Austria will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose and England do not beat Norway.

Northern Ireland will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose and Norway do not beat England.

England will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they win and Northern Ireland do not beat Austria.

Norway will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they win and Austria do not beat Northern Ireland.

Final games (Friday 15 July): Northern Ireland vs England, Austria vs Norway

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts NOR Norway Playing now 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3 ENG England Playing now 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 AUT Austria Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 NIR Northern Ireland Playing now 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0

TUESDAY 12 JULY

Denmark will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose and Germany do not beat Spain.

Finland will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose and Spain do not beat Germany.

Germany will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they win and Finland do not beat Denmark.

Spain will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they win and Denmark do not beat Finland.

Final games (Saturday 16 July): Denmark vs Spain, Finland vs Germany

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts GER Germany Playing now 1 1 0 0 4 0 4 3 ESP Spain Playing now 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3 FIN Finland Playing now 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0 DEN Denmark Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0

WEDNESDAY 13 JULY

Neither Sweden nor Switzerland can be eliminated or go through on Wednesday.

Neither Netherlands nor Portugal can be eliminated or go through on Wednesday.

Final games (Sunday 17 July): Sweden vs Portugal, Switzerland vs Netherlands

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts POR Portugal Playing now 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 SUI Switzerland Playing now 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 NED Netherlands Playing now 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 SWE Sweden Playing now 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

THURSDAY 14 JULY

Italy will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose.

Iceland cannot be eliminated or go through on Thursday.

France will be through to the quarter-finals if they win. They will be confirmed as group winners if they beat Belgium and Iceland do not beat Italy.

Belgium cannot be eliminated or go through on Thursday.

Final games (Monday 18 July): Italy vs Belgium, Iceland vs France

Group D Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FRA France Playing now 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3 ISL Iceland Playing now 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 BEL Belgium Playing now 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 ITA Italy Playing now 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0

Knockout bracket Quarter-finals: Wednesday 20 July

QF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (Brighton & Hove) Thursday 21 July

QF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (Brentford) Friday 22 July

QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (Wigan & Leigh) Saturday 23 July

QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (Rotherham) Semi-finals: Tuesday 26 July

SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (Sheffield) Wednesday 27 July

SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (Milton Keynes) Final: Sunday 31 July

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (Wembley)

Last updated after 10 July matches.