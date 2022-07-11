UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Sweden vs Switzerland Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Monday 11 July 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group C game between Sweden and Switzerland.

Sweden's Kosovare Asllani and Ana-Maria Crnogorčević of Switzerland
Sweden meet Switzerland at Bramall Lane in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group C on Wednesday 13 July.

Sweden vs Switzerland at a glance

When: Wednesday 13 July, 18:00 CET
Where: Bramall Lane, Sheffield
What: Group C, Matchday 2
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Sweden vs Switzerland on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2022 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Sweden will be strong favourites against a Switzerland side yet to record a win in seven attempts in 2022. But with expectation comes pressure: will the Blågult be able to throw off the shackles they kept on in their cautious opening draw against holders the Netherlands? They will certainly have to beware of Switzerland's fast start after Nils Nielsen's side raced into a 2-0 lead inside five minutes against Portugal on Saturday before being pegged back, a real dent to their hopes.

Possible starting line-ups

Women's EURO highlights: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden

Sweden: Lindahl; Andersson, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Glas; Seger, Asllani, Angeldahl; Rolfö, Blackstenius, Rytting Kaneryd

Switzerland: Thalmann; Maritz, Bühler, Kiwic, Aigbogun; Wälti, Maendly; Crnogorčević, Sow, Xhemaili, Bachmann
Misses next match if booked: Eseosa Aigbogun, Viola Calligaris, Géraldine Reuteler

Reporters' views

Alexandra Jonson, Sweden reporter

Following the draw against the Netherlands, there is a lot of pressure on Sweden to not only win but make a statement against Switzerland. After all, they've not been shy in expressing their intention to win this tournament. Stina Blackstenius should be ready to play from the start, ensuring even more attacking threat for the Swiss to deal with. Sweden will also look to capitalise on their set-piece strength, having struggled to make things click against the Dutch.

Judith Tuffentsammer, Switzerland reporter

Highlights: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

The disappointment surrounding the draw against Portugal is palpable, not least considering Switzerland initially led by two goals following a spectacular start. Against Sweden, the Nati now face a much stronger opponent and will have to find a way to iron out their weaknesses in possession if they are to belie their status as underdogs. However, since Sweden's opening match also ended in a draw, both teams are under pressure – and Switzerland must feel like there is still something to play for in the group.

Form guide

Moment of The Day: Asllani skill sets up Swedish opener

Sweden
Last six games: DWDWDW (most recent first)
Last match: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden, 09/07
Women's EURO 2017: quarter-finals (L 2-0 vs Netherlands)

Switzerland
Last six games: DLLLDL (most recent first)
Last match: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland, 09/07
Women's EURO 2017: third in Group C (W1 D1 L1)

View from the camps

Nils Nielsen, Switzerland coach: "We're still in the tournament, but we need to get points in the next two matches in order to proceed. But we also need to play better for that. Why we lost so many balls after being up 2-0, I don't know. We had problems playing passes fast enough and Portugal were faster and put us under pressure."

