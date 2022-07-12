UEFA Women's EURO 2022 daily preview: What to look out for on Wednesday

There was only one draw in the eight opening group games at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 but five years on there were two in a single section to begin Group C on Saturday.

Portugal came back from conceding two early goals to draw 2-2 with Switzerland and then holders Netherlands recovered from a nightmare first half to end 1-1 against Sweden. The latter pair began as group favourites; can they prove it on Wednesday?

Sweden seemed set fair when leading against the Netherlands, Peter Gerdhardsson's surprising decision to go three at the back paying dividends, before the Dutch hit back. Still, much of Sweden's play showed why the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup bronze and 2021 Olympic silver medallists are tipped for Women's EURO gold, especially as they outplayed the holders for long period despite only being able to field star forward Stina Blackstenius for the last 20 minutes after injury.

Switzerland had an even greater lead wiped out against Portugal and travel to Sheffield knowing a big opportunity went begging, although coach Nils Nielsen (who led Denmark to the 2017 final) insisted "one point is better than none". More than ever he could look to talisman Ramona Bachmann, who made her name in Sweden during spells with Umeå and Rosengård.

Key stat: Caroline Seger's goal secured a 1-0 win for Sweden in these teams' last competitive meeting, a 2016 Olympic play-off in the Netherlands.

At half-time on Saturday, 1-0 down and with goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal and defender Aniek Nouwen forced off by serious-looking injures, the Netherlands seemed set to be the first holders to lose their opener since the introduction of the Women's EURO group stage in 1997. But Vivianne Miedema inspired a comeback, setting up Jill Roord's equaliser to the delight of the orange-clad masses among the 21,000-plus crowd at Bramall Lane, and back-up keeper Daphne van Domselaar, winning only her second cap, proved a reliable presence.

Next, the big Dutch following travel to Leigh Sports Village where Portugal staged their unlikely comeback against Switzerland. Portugal will look to underline how far they have come since 2013, when they suffered a 7-0 home World Cup qualifying loss to the Netherlands, a 17-year-old Miedema coming off the bench with 15 minutes to go and scoring the first three of what is now 94 international goals.

Key stat: Ana Borges is set to win her 146th Portugal cap, moving one ahead of Carla Couto's old record.

