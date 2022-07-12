France vs Belgium Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Tuesday 12 July 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group D game between France and Belgium.
France meet Belgium at New York Stadium in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group D on Thursday 14 July.
France vs Belgium at a glance
When: Thursday 14 July, 21:00 CET
Where: New York Stadium, Rotherham
What: Group D, Matchday 2
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch France vs Belgium on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2022 broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
France laid down a real marker with a blistering first-half performance against Italy on Sunday, Grace Geyoro scoring a hat-trick before the break in a 5-1 win. They are strong favourites to add another three points in Rotherham on Thursday to seal a quarter-final spot with a game to spare. Belgium were second best in their opener against Iceland but showed their mettle by battling back to earn a 1-1 draw – they will need a lot more where that came from.
Possible starting line-ups
France: Peyraud-Magnin; Périsset, Renard, Mbock Bathy, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Bilbault, Toletti; Diani, Katoto, Cascarino
Belgium: Evrard; Cayman, Kees, De Neve, Philtjens; Delacauw, Vanhaevermaet, Biesmans; Wullaert, Eurlings; De Caigny
Misses next match if booked: Davina Philtjens, Justine Vanhaevermaet
Reporters' views
Vanessa Tomaszewski, France reporter
It was almost a perfect start for France against Italy: straight into the groove. How do you follow that up? With a win on Bastille Day, of course. The Marseillaise will be belted out a few decibels higher and Belgium may end the evening in a bit of a daze, with their ears ringing in every sense – they were underwhelming against Iceland. Les Bleues will be confident of advancing with a game to spare.
Alyssa Saliou, Belgium reporter
France are the powerhouses of Group D, as they proved with their first-half dismantling of Italy. Belgium will have to play with a lot of focus, confidence and energy, and there's no room for errors or hesitation. The defence will really have to be at the top of their game given the threat France carry going forward. Lose sight of them – even for a moment – and it could be game over.
Form guide
France
Last six games: WWWWWW (most recent first)
Last match: France 5-1 Italy, 10/07
Women's EURO 2017: quarter-finals (L 1-0 vs England)
Belgium
Last six games: DWLWLW (most recent first)
Last match: Belgium 1-1 Iceland, 10/07
Women's EURO 2017: third in Group A (W1 D0 L2)
View from the camps
Corinne Diacre, France coach: "It was not the perfect game against Italy, but the first half was almost perfect! We must remain humble; we still have work to do."
