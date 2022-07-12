UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt match facts, stats, pedigree, trivia
Sixty-two years after meeting in one of the most famous matches in the history of UEFA club competition, the sides reunite. Discover more about that match, their UEFA Super Cup pedigree and the players that unite them.
Real Madrid vs Frankfurt: Head-to-head
- There will be a long-awaited repeat of one of the most famous matches in the history of UEFA club competition as Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt finally meet again after 62 years in the 2022 UEFA Super Cup at Helsinki's Olympic Stadium.
- Madrid, UEFA Champions League winners for a record eighth time in 2021/22, their 14th European Cup overall, are bidding to win a record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup; Frankfurt, UEFA Europa League champions last season, are playing in the competition for the first time.
- The sides' only previous fixture was one for the ages, Madrid beating Frankfurt 7-3 in the 1960 European Cup final at Hampden Park in Glasgow to lift the trophy for the fifth time in its fifth season.
Super Cup pedigree
Real Madrid
- This is Real Madrid's eighth appearance in the UEFA Super Cup (W4 L3); having lost their first two finals, they won the next four but were beaten on their most recent appearance, by neighbours Atlético de Madrid in 2018.
- The full breakdown of their results is:
1998: Chelsea 1-0 Real Madrid
2000: Real Madrid 1-2 Galatasaray (aet)
2002: Real Madrid 3-1 Feyenoord
2014: Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
2016: Real Madrid 3-2 Sevilla (aet)
2017: Real Madrid 2-1 Manchester United
2018: Real Madrid 2-4 Atlético de Madrid (aet)
- In 2017, Madrid became the first team to win successive UEFA Super Cups since Milan in 1989 and 1990. Their 2018 loss to Atlético prevented them becoming the first to win three in a row.
- Madrid have won four UEFA Super Cups; only Milan and Barcelona, with five apiece, have more.
- Only Barcelona, with nine, have made more Super Cup appearances than Madrid's eight.
- Madrid's appearance is the 30th by a Spanish team in the fixture – a UEFA Super Cup record.
Eintracht Frankfurt
- This is Frankfurt's first appearance in the UEFA Super Cup; they are the 39th club to feature and the second successive debutants after Villarreal last year.
- Frankfurt are the fifth German club to feature in the UEFA Super Cup, after Bayern München (1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020), Hamburg (1977, 1983), Werder Bremen (1992) and Borussia Dortmund (1997).
- Bayern, who were victorious in 2013 and 2020, are the only German side to have won the UEFA Super Cup.
- Frankfurt are aiming to become the 25th club to lift the trophy and the first new winners since Bayern in 2013.
- A total of 13 clubs have lost on their only UEFA Super Cup appearance, most recently Villarreal against Chelsea in Belfast in 2021.
Previous meetings
- The sides' only previous fixture, at Hampden Park on 18 May 1960 – Madrid's first in UEFA competition against German opposition – provided one of the most spectacular matches in European football. In front of a European Cup final-record crowd of 127,621, Richard Kress gave Frankfurt an 18th-minute lead, but by half-time Madrid led 3-1 thanks to two goals from Alfredo Di Stéfano (27, 30) and one from Ferenc Puskás (45+1). Puskás then scored twice more (56pen, 60) to complete his hat-trick and ten made it 6-1 in in the 71st minute; although Erwin Stein struck twice for the West German side (72, 75), in between Di Stéfano (73) completed his own hat-trick to crown a memorable occasion.
- That remains the highest-scoring European Cup final, with Puskás the only player to score four goals in the match and Di Stéfano one of only three, including Puskás twice, to hit a final hat-trick.
Form guide
Real Madrid
- Madrid claimed their 14th European Cup in 2021/22, beating Liverpool 1-0 at the Stade de France in the final thanks to a second-half goal from Vinícius Júnior. Carlo Ancelotti's side had finished first in Group D on 15 points, winning five of their six games, before dramatic knockout wins against Paris Saint-Germain (0-1 a, 3-1 h), holders Chelsea (3-1 a, 2-3 h aet) and Manchester City (3-4 a, 3-1 h aet).
- That made Ancelotti the first coach to win four European Cups; he had been level with Bob Paisley and Zinédine Zidane on three. The Italian is also the only coach to have taken a team to five finals.
- Karim Benzema, Dani Carvajal and Luka Modrić all equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record of appearing in five UEFA Champions League final victories.
- Benzema was top scorer in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League on 15 goals; ten came in the knockout rounds, equalling Ronaldo's record in 2016/17, also for Real Madrid.
- Madrid were also Spanish champions in 2021/22, their 35th Liga title overall and a second in three years. It was only the fourth time they had won the league and the European Cup in the same season, after 1956/57, 1957/58 and 2016/17.
- Madrid are unbeaten in their last 11 games against German clubs (W7 D4), since a 2-0 loss at Wolfsburg in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg; they won that tie on aggregate with a 3-0 home victory. Their last meetings with a Bundesliga club came in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage, when they beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-0 at home after a 2-2 draw in Germany.
- This is Madrid's fourth UEFA final against opposition from Germany, and a third game on neutral territory against a Bundesliga club. Aside from their 1960 victory against Frankfurt, they also beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in the 2002 UEFA Champions League final, also at Hampden Park, to remain unbeaten in finals against German opposition having defeated Köln on aggregate in the two-legged UEFA Cup final in 1986 (5-1 h, 0-2 a).
- This is Real Madrid's first game in Helsinki; they have never faced Finnish opposition in UEFA competition.
Eintracht Frankfurt
- Eintracht claimed their second piece of European silverware in 2021/22, the 1980 UEFA Cup winners beating Rangers in the UEFA Europa League final at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. The German side finished first in Group D on 12 points before getting the better of two Spanish sides, Real Betis (2-1 a, 1-1 h) in the round of 16 and Barcelona (1-1 h, 3-2 a) in the quarter-finals, and ousting West Ham (2-1 a, 1-0 h) in the semis. They then beat Rangers 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Seville.
- That means Frankfurt will be playing in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage; their sole previous European Cup campaign came in 1959/60, when they lost the final to Madrid.
- Frankfurt were the first Bundesliga team to win the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League since 1997, when Schalke beat Inter on penalties.
- The Eagles finished unbeaten in last season's competition (W7 D6) and became only the third team to go through a UEFA Europa League campaign without a defeat, after Chelsea in 2018/19 and Villarreal in 2020/21.
- Eintracht were 11th in the Bundesliga last season, their lowest finish since ending 2016/17 in the same position.
- Eintracht have won six of their ten games against Liga clubs overall, losing only one – that 1960 defeat by Madrid in their first meeting with Spanish opponents. Last season's win at Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg was only their second in their last five fixtures with Liga teams; the other three games all ended 1-1.
- This is only Eintracht's second game against a Spanish club at a neutral venue, and the first since that 1960 meeting with Madrid.
- Like Madrid, this is also Eintracht's first game in Helsinki; they have never faced Finnish opposition in UEFA competition although they were drawn to face KuPS Kuopio in the preliminary round of that 1959/60 European Cup campaign, only for the Finnish side to withdraw.
Links and trivia
- Capped 106 times by Germany, Toni Kroos was a first-team player at Bayern between 2007 and 2014, scoring 25 goals in 205 games in all competitions for the club. He won three Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokals and, in 2013, the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with the Munich side. His record against Eintracht with Bayern was W4 D1.
- Kroos spent the second half of 2008/09 and the whole of the following season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, scoring in a 4-0 home Bundesliga win against Eintracht on 6 November 2009.
- David Alaba was a Bayern player from 2009 to 2021, when he joined Madrid. He appeared in the UEFA Champions League final wins in 2013 and 2020, when he also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, and also won ten Bundesliga titles and six DFB-Pokals with Bayern.
- Alaba's record against Eintracht with Bayern was W12 D2 L4, one of those defeats coming in the 2017/18 DFB-Pokal final (1-3). The Austrian scored in Bayern's home Bundesliga wins against Eintracht in 2012/13 (2-0) and 2018/19 (5-1) and was also in the Hoffenheim team that beat Eintracht 1-0 at home during a 2010/11 loan spell.
- Have also played in Germany:
Dani Carvajal (Bayer Leverkusen 2012/13)
Antonio Rüdiger (Stuttgart 2011–15)
Álvaro Odriozola (Bayern München 2020 loan)
- Have played together:
Toni Kroos & Mario Götze (Bayern 2013/14)
David Alaba & Mario Götze (Bayern 2013–16)
David Alaba & Sebastian Rode (Bayern 2014–16)
- Rafael Borré joined Atlético de Madrid in August 2015 but never made a first-team appearance before leaving in 2017. He spent 2016/17 on loan at Villarreal.
- Kroos and Götze both played as Germany beat Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final. Substitute Götze scored the only goal of the game in extra time.
- Ancelotti was Bayern coach from 1 July 2016 to 28 September 2017, the Munich club drawing 2-2 at Eintracht before a 3-0 home win in the 2016/17 Bundesliga.
- Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner is unbeaten in four UEFA matches against Spanish opposition (W2 D2).