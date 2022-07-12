Germany 2-0 Spain: Eight-time winners through to quarter-finals

Germany are through to the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals as Group B winners after a consummate 2-0 win against Spain in London.

Key moments 3' Bühl seizes on lax clearance to open scoring

10' Lucía García through but hits side netting

37' Popp header doubles Germany's lead

71' Frohms pulls off fine save to deny Caldentey

Match in brief: Clinical Germany make Spain pay

Klara Bühl celebrates after opening the scoring Getty Images

Spain were eye-catchingly neat on the ball for much of the game, but it was an early lapse from goalkeeper Sandra Paños which allowed Klara Bühl to open the scoring. The Bayern forward showed excellent control and composure before firing into the bottom corner.

Lucía García might have registered a swift equaliser when through on goal, but she ran out of angle having rounded Merle Frohms and shot into the side netting.

Germany were content to cede possession, strangling the Spanish threat when required, and were characteristically clinical when given half a sight of goal. Alexandra Popp had no more than that 37 minutes in, expertly craning her neck to head in from a corner.

Though the game followed a similar pattern after the break, it was not until 20 minutes from time that Spain showed a cutting edge. Mariona Caldentey was the beneficiary of a delightful chipped pass on that occasion, her side-footed volley destined for the net only for Frohms to tip the ball over.

As it happened: Germany 2-0 Spain

Player of the Match: Marina Hegering (Germany)

Marina Hegering with her Player of the Match trophy UEFA via Getty Images

"She led Germany's solid defensive line by example against a very good Spanish attack. Excellent in and out of possession, she proved to be calm and composed at key moments. Another quality performance."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Anna-Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter

Any suggestion that first game against Denmark was a fluke will have been banished by this performance. Clinical when it counted, Germany played with focus, composure and the team spirit that has been on show so often down the years.

Simon Hart, Spain reporter

Germany are not a team who need a favour, yet Spain did them just that with the opening goal which put them on the back foot immediately. Jorge Vilda's team played good football and had their chances, with Caldentey drawing a terrific save from Frohms, but ultimately they paid for a defensive error and the lack of a clinical touch. The wait for a win over Germany goes on.

Reaction

To follow

Germany celebrate their qualification for the last eight Getty Images for DFB

Germany have extended their 100% record of qualifying from Women's EURO group stages, having done so at all seven editions since the round was introduced in 1997.

Germany have won all 25 Women's EURO matches in which they have scored two goals or more.

Germany have kept 15 clean sheets in the 20 Women's EURO group stage matches they have played.

Alexandra Popp became the second Germany player to score in her first two Women's EURO outings, matching Conny Pohlers' feat in 2005.

Bühl has scored five goals in her last four international appearances.

Thirteen of the 17 Women's EURO goals Spain have conceded have come in the first half.

Spain are still searching for a first win against Germany, their record in seven meetings between the sides reading D3 L4.

Line-ups

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hegering, Hendrich, Rauch (Kleinherne 62); Oberdorf, Däbritz (Dallmann 72), Magull (Lattwein 46); Huth, Popp (Wassmuth 62), Bühl (Brand 87)

Spain: Paños; Batlle, Paredes, Mapi León, Ouahabi; Aitana Bonmati, Aleixandri (Del Castillo 70), Guijarro; S. García (Cardona 70), L. García (Pina 62), Caldentey (Guerrero 84)