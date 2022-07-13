Northern Ireland vs England Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Northern Ireland meet England at St Mary's Stadium in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group A on Friday 15 July.

Northern Ireland vs England at a glance When: Friday 15 July, 21:00 CET

Where: St Mary's Stadium, Southampton

What: Group A, Matchday 3

What do you need to know?

The two United Kingdom sides have met in eight previous competitive matches, England winning all eight of them by an aggregate score of 44-2. After triumphing 8-0 against Norway to qualify for the last eight, Sarina Wiegman's side might be expected to ease off a little against eliminated Northern Ireland, but this is also a great opportunity for less-used squad members to show what they can do. Northern Ireland, meanwhile, will hope they can bow out in style in front of a big Southampton crowd.

Possible starting line-ups

Northern Ireland: Burns; Magee, Nelson, McFadden, Vance; Wade, Callaghan, McCarron, Andrews, K. McGuinness; C. McGuinness

England: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Williamson, Walsh, Stanway, Toone; Parris, Hemp, Russo

Reporters' views

Samantha Miller, Northern Ireland reporter

Northern Ireland are already out of the tournament but will want to put in a performance to be proud as they mark the end of their campaign. Kenny Shiels will make changes to give players a chance to experience tournament football. Sarah McFadden has been outstanding at the back. Jacqueline Burns has made 12 saves this tournament and will be busy against England, no doubt. Expect Northern Ireland to stick to their style of playing out from the back, and for England to pile on the pressure with a high press.

Lynsey Hooper, England reporter

Having already guided England to the quarter-finals as Group A winners, Sarina Wiegman is likely to rotate her squad, allowing some much-needed rest for key players and the opportunity of valuable minutes for others. Top scorer contenders Beth Mead and Ellen White will be desperate to play, but I cannot see them starting; individual accolades are not something that will play into Wiegman's selection policy. Demi Stokes will not be available because of a minor knee injury. She will follow an individual training programme in the coming days.

Form guide

Northern Ireland

Last six games: LLLLLL (most recent first)

Last match: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland, 11/07

Women's EURO 2017: did not qualify

England

Last six games: WWWWWW (most recent first)

Last match: England 8-0 Norway, 11/07

Women's EURO 2017: semi-finals (L 0-3 vs Netherlands)

View from the camps

Northern Ireland's first EURO goal

Joely Andrews, Northern Ireland midfielder: "England are one of the best in the world and we want to be up there testing ourselves against them as a marker. They are the games you want to play in. They just showed their quality [in beating Norway 8-0], and we know that [defeats like that] can happen to any team. We know we are going to be defending for long periods. We know we will be really tight and well set up against them. We will close down spaces and make it as hard as possible for them.﻿"

Sarina Wiegman, England manager: "We're through the group, so that's really nice; we have the time to prepare for Northern Ireland. I expect that will be a good game too and we're going to have a very good opponent in the quarter-finals, and that's not going to be easy. Our team showed [against Norway] we can do really well and today everyone in her position did well. The substitutes who came in did well too. I think we have to keep doing that﻿."