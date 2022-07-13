Sweden 2-1 Switzerland: Substitute Bennison proves hero

Teenage substitute Hanna Bennison was the match winner for Sweden as her sumptuous late strike against Switzerland secured her team's first victory in Group C at UEFA Women's EURO 2022.

Key moments 53' Rolfö breaks deadlock

55' Bachmann curls in equaliser

69' Blackstenius shot blocked on line

79' Bennison restores Sweden lead

Match in brief: Bennison sparkles off the bench

Both these teams had squandered leads in their Group C openers, and Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson reverted to a back four after using three here against the Netherlands. He was boosted by Stina Blackstenius being able to start this time out, and she had the first big chance, a looping header saved by Gaëlle Thalmann as the Blågult dominated but struggled to create clear chances against a well-organised Switzerland defence.

Switzerland made life difficult for Sweden AFP via Getty Images

There was one first-half worry for Sweden when Ramona Bachmann intercepted a pass from former Chelsea club-mate Magdalena Eriksson just past halfway – only to be denied by a second ex-Blues colleague, Hedvig Lindahl, with the help of Nathalie Björn. Still, Switzerland remained under pressure after the break, though often showing cool heads when passing out of danger under a heavy Swedish press.

Blackstenius was sent clear in the 52nd minute by Filippa Angeldal's perfect chipped through ball, forcing Thalmann to block. Seconds later, though, the Nati No1 was beaten when Fridolina Rolfö received a pass from Kosovare Asllani and made no mistake with her angled finish.

Sweden took the three points in Sheffield UEFA via Getty Images

The lead lasted two minutes, as a punched clearance from Lindahl fell to Bachmann in the box and the Paris Saint-Germain forward curled in. Sweden now had to do it all over again, and with 69 minutes gone they seemed poised to, Blackstenius picking up a loose ball in the box with Thalmann out of position, but first Viola Calligaris on the line and then substitute Rachel Rinast blocked her shots.

Switzerland attacks remained rare, but Lindahl did well to get down and save from Ana-Maria Crnogorčević. With 11 minutes left, however, Bennison won the game with a fine shot from the edge of the box through a sea of bodies, taking Sweden on to four points with Switzerland on one.

As it happened: Sweden 2-1 Switzerland

Visa Player of the Match: Caroline Seger (Sweden)

Caroline Seger shows off her latest award UEFA via Getty Images

"A very important player for Sweden, she recovered and distributed the ball well. Always available to receive a pass. Captain and leader of the team."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Alexandra Jonson, Sweden reporter

Sweden needed to win and that was the main goal, which they achieved. But they did struggle quite a bit, not getting their speed up as much as they would have liked. However, with players of this quality, goals will come sooner or later. Rolfö, with a goal and an assist, was one of many who stood out and Gerhardsson got his substitutions just right, injecting the flow the attack had been missing. Even so, there is still a lot for Sweden to work on if they want to go all the way in this tournament. Getting the victory today was the first step.

Judith Tuffentsammer, Switzerland reporter

Ramona Bachmann equalised for Switzerland UEFA via Getty Images

Switzerland knew they were the underdogs here but also knew they had everything to play for as Sweden were under pressure. They were able to contain the Swedish attack for long periods and Bachmann delivered what she predicted yesterday: if Switzerland got chances, they would be able to score – and she got the job done herself. There's still one match to play in the group and, due to results so far, it's not over yet.

Reaction

Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden coach: "There are many things we can do better but right now I'm just very happy that we won the match and are in a good position to go beyond the group stage [...] When [Bennison] played her first match for the national team against the USA [in a friendly in November 2019], she went on and directly made a difference. She is only 19 years old but she acts as if she has played several EUROs already, although this is her first. She is a very brave girl and a good addition to put on."

Sweden enjoy their hard-fought victory Getty Images

Caroline Seger, Visa Player of the Match: "I've played in many tournaments and we've never had so many Sweden fans as here. I'm so happy and proud they were here for us as it helps us to win games – especially today, when things were tougher."

Hanna Bennison, Sweden goalscorer: "It was a very important win for us. To be able to score my first goal in this way is absolutely fantastic. I just wanted to come in and make an impact and help the team win."

Fridolina Rolfö, Sweden forward: "I am so happy that we have players like Hanna Bennison who come in and score goals. It means a lot that we have such a good squad – the substitutes came in and changed the complexion of the match today."

Nils Nielsen, Switzerland coach: "I think we tried everything we could. We made it difficult for Sweden in every situation on the pitch. The individual performances of the players were top, and I'm pleased.

"If we can put a similar performance together [against the Netherlands on Sunday], we have a chance. But it doesn't change much. The Netherlands are still going to be big favourites in the game and it would be a horror for them if they went out in the group stage."

Bachmann left frustrated

Ramona Bachmann, Switzerland goalscorer: "We had a good game against a really good opponent and we did our best, for sure. I think we should have been a bit cleverer at the end because it was 1-1 with 11 minutes to play, and if it's 1-1 against such a good opponent, you just need to get over the line and leave with one point."

Excluding penalty shoot-outs, Sweden are unbeaten in their last 32 international matches.

Sweden have now won 13 of their 14 international matches against Switzerland (L1).

Sweden's opener was the 450th Women's EURO final tournament goal.

Seger increased her European record tally of caps to 232.

Bennison struck her first senior international goal and became Sweden's third youngest scorer in Women's EURO history at 19 years and 270 days.

Bachmann became the first player to score more than one goal for Switzerland at Women's EUROs.

Line-ups

Sweden: Lindahl; Glas, Ilestedt, Björn, Eriksson; Seger, Asllani, Angeldal (Bennison 68); Rolfö, Blackstenius (Blomqvist 79), Hurtig (Rytting Kaneryd 68)

Switzerland: Thalmann; Maritz Calligaris, Bühler, Aigbogun (Rinast 59); Wälti, Maendly (Mauron 68); Crnogorčević, Sow, Reuteler (Riesen 59); Bachmann (Humm 72)