2022 UEFA Super Cup tickets go on sale

Ticket sales for the general public for the 2022 UEFA Super Cup at Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Wednesday 10 August 2022 featuring 2022 UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid and 2022 UEFA Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, have gone on sale﻿ exclusively via UEFA.com.

Buy tickets!

Tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Buyers can purchase up to four tickets per person.

As usual, fans and the general public are being allocated the majority of the tickets for the match. A total of 17,000 tickets out of 31,500 (the stadium’s capacity for the match) are available for the general public to purchase.

Price categories for the general public

Category 3: €40

Category 2: €80

Category 1: €120

Accessibility tickets for disabled spectators are available for €40 (ticket priced at Category 3 rate and one companion ticket can be requested for free)

Restricted view (RV) ticket prices

Category 3 RV: €25

Category 2 RV: €55

Category 1 RV: €85

Buy tickets!

Fans of Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, have already been offered their ticket allocation through their clubs with 1,800 and 8,000 tickets purchased, respectively.

Tickets will be delivered via the official UEFA Mobile Tickets app a few days before the match. Ticket holders will need to download the official UEFA Mobile Tickets app, which is available for free for Android and iPhone users.

With this app, fans with tickets can securely download, transfer, keep or assign a guest a ticket anytime and anywhere on an iOS/Android smartphone.

Ticketing terms and conditions

Tickets for the 2022 UEFA Super Cup are sold subject to strict terms and conditions which prohibit any unauthorised resale or transfer and invalidate any tickets acquired or used in breach of the terms and conditions. All ticket holders are bound by these ticketing terms and conditions, and UEFA actively enforces these provisions. Online applications will be verified with the relevant authorities to ensure that anyone banned from attending football matches cannot purchase tickets. Sales of tickets to the general public for the 2022 UEFA Super Cup will be conducted exclusively on UEFA.com. UEFA urges all football fans to refrain from purchasing tickets or hospitality packages from unauthorised sellers, agents or websites, as tickets obtained in breach of UEFA’s terms and conditions will be invalid, and purchasers of such tickets may be refused admission to the stadium.