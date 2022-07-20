Women's EURO 2022: Meet the contenders
Wednesday 20 July 2022
The UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals are in progress: meet the teams still in contention.
We take a look at the teams still in contention for UEFA Women's EURO 2022 success: how they have reached this stage as well as their tournament pedigree.
Knockout bracket
QUARTER-FINALS
Wednesday 20 July
England 2-1 Spain (aet, Brighton & Hove)
Thursday 21 July
Germany vs Austria (20:00, Brentford)
Friday 22 July
Sweden vs Belgium (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)
Saturday 23 July
France vs Netherlands (20:00, Rotherham)
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday 26 July
SF1: England vs Sweden/Belgium (20:00, Sheffield)
Wednesday 27 July
SF2: Germany/Austria vs France/Netherlands (20:00, Milton Keynes)
FINAL
Sunday 31 July
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (17:00, Wembley)
All kick-off times UK (CET is one hour ahead)
Through to semi-finals
ENGLAND (HOSTS)
Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)
Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals
Previous Women's EURO semi-finals
08/04/1984: England 2-1 Denmark (Crewe) & 28/04/1984: Denmark 0-1 England (Hjørring, agg: W3-1)
11/06/1987: Sweden 3-2 England (aet, Moss)
11/12/1994: England 1-4 Germany (Watford) & 23/02/1995: Germany 2-1 England (Bochum, agg: L2-6)
06/09/2009: England 2-1 Netherlands (aet, Tampere)
06/08/2017: Netherlands 3-0 England (Enschede)
Group A winners
England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford) – Mead 16
England 8-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove) – Stanway 12pen, Hemp 15, White 29 41, Mead 34 38 81, Russo 66
Northern Ireland 0-5 England (Southampton) – Kirby 41, Mead 45, Russo 48 53, Burrows 76og
Quarter-finals
England 2-1 Spain (aet, Brighton & Hove) – Toone 84, Stanway 96
Story so far: A record 14 goals without reply in the group stage was quite a statement from this England side. It was not a get-over-the-line style of football we witnessed, it was dominant and full of style and vigour. Spain gave a different sort of test in the quarter-finals, but England showed grit and the level of expectation around the hosts has now gone up a notch, if that was even possible.
Quarter-finalists to play
AUSTRIA
Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2017)
Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals
Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals
30/07/2017: Austria 0-0 Spain (aet, Austria won 5-3 on pens, Tilburg)
Group A runners-up
England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford) – Mead 16
Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland (Southampton) – Schiechtl 19, Naschenweng 88
Austria 1-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove) – Billa 37
Story so far: With three goals scored and only one conceded (in the opening match against England), Austria secured second place in Group A, and showed once more (having done the same at Women's EURO 2017) what hard work and a little faith can do.
Irene Fuhrmann's team have been great in defence, something that might even trouble their quarter-final opponents Germany. However, just as crucial is the wonderful energy and unwavering self-confidence within this team. It is possible that Austria's adventure will not end in the next round.
BELGIUM
Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2022)
Women's EURO 2017: Group stage
Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals
N/A
Group D runners-up
Belgium 1-1 Iceland (Manchester) – Vanhaevermaet 67pen; Thorvaldsdóttir 50
France 2-1 Belgium (Rotherham) – Diani 6, Mbock Bathy 41; Cayman 36
Italy 0-1 Belgium (Manchester) – De Caigny 49
Story so far: It's been a bit of a rollercoaster for Belgium. Their first objective was to win against Iceland but they had to settle for a point. Then came a France team that had beaten Italy 5-1 but Belgium surprised everyone, playing really well and only losing narrowly.
Against Italy, the mission was simple – to win. That victory means the spectre of disappointment is now gone and the tournament can only be classed as a success. Qualification for the quarter-finals is an historic event.
FRANCE
Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2009, 2013, 2017)
Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals
Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals
03/09/2009: Netherlands 0-0 France (aet, Netherlands won 5-4 on pens, Tampere)
22/07/2013: France 1-1 Denmark (aet, Denmark won 4-2 on pens, Linköping)
30/07/2017: England 1-0 France (Deventer)
Group D winners
France 5-1 Italy (Rotherham) – Geyoro 9 40 45, Katoto 12, Cascarino 38; Piemonte 76
France 2-1 Belgium (Rotherham) – Diani 6, Mbock Bathy 41; Cayman 36
Iceland 1-1 France (Rotherham) – Brynjarsdóttir 90+12pen; Malard 1
Story so far: On Matchday 1, France had a thunderclap moment in Rotherham, putting five goals past Italy side to underline their title credentials. They were the first side to score five in the first half of a Women's EURO game (though England soon trumped them on that front), while Grace Geyoro completed her hat-trick before the interval (another first).
A narrow win against Belgium sealed progress for Corinne Diacre's side, but Marie-Antoinette Katoto's injury overshadowed that night. The Paris striker was billed as a potential finals star: will Les Bleues be the same without her?
GERMANY
Women's EURO best: Winners (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)
Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals
Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals
04/09/2009: Germany 2-1 Italy (Lahti)
21/07/2013: Italy 0-1 Germany (Växjö)
30/07/2017: Germany 1-2 Denmark (Rotterdam)
Group B winners
Germany 4-0 Denmark (Brentford) – Magull 21, Schüller 57, Lattwein 78, Popp 86
Germany 2-0 Spain (Brentford) – Bühl 3, Popp 37
Finland 0-3 Germany (Milton Keynes) – Kleinherne 40, Popp 48, Anyomi 63
Story so far: Germany may have flown under the radar heading into the tournament, but they wasted no time announcing their intentions of reclaiming the trophy for a record-extending ninth time. Even two tough tests against 2017 runners-up Denmark and a highly touted Spain side never seemed to rattle them, as they scored six and conceded none on their way to topping the group with a match to spare, adding three more without reply against Finland.
It's hard to pick one standout player, as they have operated as a seamless unit from back to front. Their defence has been rock solid, while Lina Magull, Klara Bühl and a resurgent Alex Popp have had plenty of fun finding the back of the net. This team spirit could take them far, coupled with their mix of experienced and young players who are finding their groove at the perfect time.
NETHERLANDS
Women's EURO best: Winners (2017)
Women's EURO 2017: Winners
Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals
03/09/2009: Netherlands 0-0 France (aet, Netherlands won 5-4 on pens, Tampere)
29/07/2017: Netherlands 2-0 Sweden (Doetinchem)
Group C runners-up
Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Sheffield) – Roord 52; J Andersson 36
Netherlands 3-2 Portugal (Wigan & Leigh) – Egurrola 7, Van der Gragt 16, Van de Donk 62; Carole Costa 38pen, Diana Silva 47
Switzerland 1-4 Netherlands (Sheffield) – Reuteler 53; Van der Gragt 49, Leuchter 84 89, Pelova 90+4
Story so far: The Dutch were always likely to progress from this group, with Sweden tipped by many to take first place, so in that respect Mark Parsons' side have lived up to expectations. They are yet to click, though, and there have been too many spells in all three matches in which the opposition have been in control. Perhaps the return of Vivianne Miedema will rejuvenate the side, but – playing like this – the Orange Lionesses do not look capable of successfully defending their crown.
SWEDEN
Women's EURO best: Winners (1984)
Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals
Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals
04/09/2009: Sweden 1-3 Norway (Helsinki)
21/07/2013: Sweden 4-0 Iceland (Halmstad)
29/07/2017: Netherlands 2-0 Sweden (Doetinchem)
Group C winners
Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Sheffield) – Roord 52; J Andersson 36
Sweden 2-1 Switzerland (Sheffield) – Rolfö 53, Bennison 79; Bachmann 55
Sweden 5-0 Portugal (Wigan & Leigh) – Angeldal 21 45, C Costa 45+7og, Asllani 54pen, Blackstenius 90+1
Story so far: Sweden came to England with high expectations, partly heaped on by themselves: they are here to win. That remains the goal now they have qualified from the group, but performances have not necessarily lived up to the pre-tournament talk. Some aspects of their play looked smoother against Portugal, not least their set-piece threat, and there was a noticeable step up in intensity too. They will need to improve again, though, if they are to go all the way.
Quarter-final stats only apply since 2009; pre-1995 quarter-finals were not part of the final tournament (1997, 2001 and 2005 was eight-team group stage leading to semi-finals).