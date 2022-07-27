Women's EURO 2022: Meet the finalists

We take a look at the teams still in contention for UEFA Women's EURO 2022 success: how they have reached this stage as well as their tournament pedigree.

Road to Wembley SEMI-FINALS Tuesday 26 July

England 4-0 Sweden (Sheffield)

Wednesday 27 July

Germany 2-1 France (Milton Keynes) FINAL Sunday 31 July

England vs Germany (17:00, Wembley) All kick-off times UK (CET is one hour ahead)

Every England goal so far

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Previous Women's EURO finals

12/05/1984: Sweden 1-0 England (Gothenburg) & 27/05/1984: England 1-0 Sweden (Luton, agg: L1-1, 3-4pens)

10/09/2009: England 2-6 Germany (Helsinki)

Group A winners

England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford) – Mead 16

England 8-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove) – Stanway 12pen, Hemp 15, White 29 41, Mead 34 38 81, Russo 66

Northern Ireland 0-5 England (Southampton) – Kirby 41, Mead 45, Russo 48 53, Burrows 76og

Quarter-finals

England 2-1 Spain (aet, Brighton & Hove) – Toone 84, Stanway 96

Semi-finals

England 4-0 Sweden (Sheffield) – Mead 34, Bronze 48, Russo 68, Kirby 76

Story so far: A record 14 goals without reply in the group stage was a statement, but in their quarter-final meeting with Spain﻿, England were second best in terms of possession, accuracy, energy and skill. Resolve, character, Millie Bright's commitment in defence and Sarina Wiegman's canny substitutions carried them through, and Georgia Stanway's spectacular extra-time winner instilled further belief that they could go all the way. Indeed, the Lionesses then produced ﻿an almost perfect performance against Sweden in the semis,﻿ capped by Alessia Russo's outrageous back-heel.

Key player: ﻿Beth Mead lit up the group stage with five goals, and equalled Inka Grings' record of six at a single Women's EURO with her semi-final opener. Her markers will note that her trademark skill is pulling players out wide then using her close control to cut inside to either pass or shoot. Wiegman has been exploiting the width that Mead and Lauren Hemp offer to great effect; expect England to do so again at Wembley.

How they play: England have started every match in a 4-2-3-1 formation and an unchanged XI, Mead and Hemp impressing on the wings, but when they were trailing against Spain, Wiegman turned to her unorthodox Plan B﻿. She brought on Alex Greenwood for Rachel Daly and reverted to a back three, moving the versatile Bright from defence to attack. Once England had ﻿a lead to protect, Bright returned to the back four. Russo's four goals from the bench underline their depth.

England: Full team guide

Watch all Germany's goals so far

Women's EURO best: Winners (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Previous Women's EURO finals

02/07/1989: Germany 4-1 Norway (Osnabrück)

14/07/1991: Germany 3-1 Norway (aet, Aalborg﻿)

26/03/1995: Germany 3-2 Sweden (Kaiserslautern)

12/07/1997: Germany 2-0 Italy (Oslo)

07/07/2001: Germany 1-0 Sweden (aet, golden goal, Ulm)

19/06/2005: Germany 3-1 Norway (Blackburn)

10/09/2009: England 2-6 Germany (Helsinki)

28/07/2013: Germany 1-0 Norway (Solna)

Group B winners

Germany 4-0 Denmark (Brentford) – Magull 21, Schüller 57, Lattwein 78, Popp 86

Germany 2-0 Spain (Brentford) – Bühl 3, Popp 37

Finland 0-3 Germany (Milton Keynes) – Kleinherne 40, Popp 48, Anyomi 63

Quarter-finals

Germany 2-0 Austria (Brentford) – Magull 25, Popp 90

Semi-finals

Germany 2-1 France (Milton Keynes) – Popp 40, 76



Story so far: Germany have only conceded once at these finals and they have looked strong and focused throughout. They were given a stiff quarter-final test by an aggressive Austria, who did not allow them to control the game, while the semi-final against France was a similarly tight affair﻿. Germany's willingness to defend hard has got them over the line so far, while clinical finishing – in particular from six-goal forward Alexandra Popp – has made the difference at the other end.

Key player: The team is full of stars, but the collective has been the standout performer, players in every line showing endless willingness to help each other out. Defenders have contributed goals and wingers drop back to defend, while the experience of Marina Hegering, Svenja Huth and Popp provides stability and allows youngsters like Lena Oberdorf the freedom to roam.

How they play: Germany shape up in a fluid 4-2-3-1 formation, play a high press and attack in numbers when the moment comes. They look to drive the down the flanks and deliver balls into the box, where Popp or Lea Schüller offer a significant aerial threat. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side like having the ball but – as they showed against Spain in the group stage – they can also play a patient game and await their chance.

Germany: Full team guide