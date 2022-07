Women's EURO 2022: Meet the quarter-finalists

Hosts England were the first team to secure their place in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals. We take a look at how the remaining teams have reached this stage and their tournament pedigree.

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals

03/09/2009: Finland 2-3 England (Turku)

30/07/2017: England 1-0 France (Deventer)

Group A winners

England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford) – Mead 16

England 8-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove) – Stanway 12pen, Hemp 15, White 29 41, Mead 34 38 81, Russo 66

15/07: Northern Ireland vs England (20:00, Southampton)

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2009, 2013, 2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals

03/09/2009: Netherlands 0-0 France (aet, Netherlands win 5-4 on pens, Tampere)

22/07/2013: France 1-1 Denmark (aet, Denmark win 4-2 on pens, Linköping)

30/07/2017: England 1-0 France (Deventer)

Group D winners

France 5-1 Italy (Rotherham) – Geyoro 9 40 45, Katoto 12, Cascarino 38

France 2-1 Belgium (Rotherham) – Diani 6, Mbock Bathy 41

18/07: Iceland vs France (21:00, Rotherham)

Women's EURO best: Winners (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals04/09/2009: Germany 2-1 Italy (Lahti)

21/07/2013: Italy 0-1 Germany (Växjö)

30/07/2017: Germany 1-2 Denmark (Rotterdam)

Group B winners

Germany 4-0 Denmark (Brentford) – Magull 21, Schüller 57, Lattwein 78, Popp 86

Germany 2-0 Spain (Brentford) – Bühl 3, Popp 37

16/07: Finland vs Germany (20:00, Milton Keynes)

