Finland 0-3 Germany: Dominant win completes perfect group campaign

Germany completed a perfect UEFA Women's EURO group campaign for a record fourth time as they comfortably defeated already-eliminated Finland in Milton Keynes.

Key moments 40' Kleinherne heads first Germany goal

48' Popp scores for third straight group game

63' Sub Anyomi opens Germany account

Match in brief: Germany perfect again

Germany knew before today that their fate lies in a quarter-final against Austria, but the Group B winners were not about to ease off and immediately put pressure on a Finland side missing goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela as well as Sanni Franssi, Anna Westerlund, Tuija Hyyrynen and Jenny-Julia Danielsson.

Vision: Huth's pass unlocks Finnish defence

The breakthrough took 40 minutes to come – longer than in Germany's previous two games – but it was fully deserved, Sophia Kleinherne rising to nod in fellow full-back Giulia Gwinn's lofted cross from the byline after she was supplied by a clever Svenja Huth pass.

The second goal three minutes after the break was almost identical, substitute Kathrin Hendrich this time the crosser and Alex Popp the leaping scorer, making it a goal in all three games of her long-awaited Women's EURO finals bow.

Another sub, Nicole Anyomi, had supplied Hendrich to set up that goal, and just past the hour she joined Kleinherne in opening her senior Germany account with an angled drive.

As it happened: Finland 0-3 Germany

Player of the Match: Linda Dallmann (Germany)

Linda Dallmann highlights

"She showed great timing and awareness of space to join attacks, playing to her forwards' preferences. She brought an abundance of energy which created space for others, while breaking up opposition play with a committed pressing game."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Mikael Erävuori, Finland reporter

A brave fight from Finland, but Germany showed their class and scored the goals they needed to win. There was no doubt which team were the better one tonight, but Finland made Germany work for the win. Finland now bid farewell to the tournament and can do so proudly. They gave all they had – it just was not enough.

Anna-Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter

Another win, another clean sheet and multiple goalscorers once again – Germany's 100% record continues in style. They were certainly the favourites tonight and never looked frustrated despite coming up against a Finland side that held a stalemate for longer than might have been expected. Meanwhile, Germany's defenders showed they aren't just there to block shots but can also contribute to the attack, with a two goals and two assists between the backline tonight. Bring on the quarter-finals!

There were more than 20,000 fans at Stadium MK UEFA via Getty Images

Reaction

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, Germany coach: "It wasn't brilliant, but we put a lot of power into our attacks. Only the last pass was missing and the precision – we didn't do ourselves any favours in that regard. We have a difficult quarter-final ahead of us, but we're happy that we got through the group so confidently."

Alex Popp, Germany goalscorer: "[It feels] very good, of course. Especially to have crowned our final group stage game with a win, with a strong energy and being able to deliver a strong team performance again. I'm happy to have been able to help the team with another goal."

Anna Signeul, Finland coach: "We did really well against a very strong German team. We had [new] players on the pitch today. The players showed today that we have a strong squad; I am proud of all of the players in all three matches. They made themselves and Finland proud – although we are, of course, not happy with the results."

Linda Sällström, Finland forward: "Germany were just as tough as we knew they would be. We stood up quite well defensively, but Germany are a very good team and they were better today. All in all, this tournament has been an amazing experience and the support we have had has been fantastic."

Nicole Anyomi enjoys her first senior Germany goal AFP via Getty Images

Kleinherne's goal was her first for Germany at any level in 67 appearances from the Under-15s up.

Popp is the second player ever to score in all three group games at a Women's EURO: Beth Mead of England became the first on Friday.

Germany completed their fourth perfect group campaign after 2001, 2005 and 2009; there have only been nine in total and England (2017, 2022) are the sole other nation to have managed more than one.

Germany went through a group without conceding for the second time, having posted three clean sheets in the 2005 edition. England in this tournament are the only other team to do so.

Germany have kept up their record of getting past the group stage in all seven Women's EUROs since the round was introduced (Sweden can match them on Sunday).

Germany have now made it past the group stage at 17 straight major tournaments, only failing to do so in the inaugural 1996 Olympic tournament (though they did not qualify for the 2012 or 2021 Games). Germany have played in 20 major tournament group stages (EURO, FIFA Women's World Cup and Olympics) and have advanced to the knockouts 19 times.

Line-ups

Finland: Talaslahti; Heroum, Pikkujämsä, Kuikka, Koivisto (Auvinen 46); Kollanen (Öling 66), Summanen (Sainio 66), Alanen, Engman (Ahtinen 71); Sällström (Rantanen 81), Kemppi

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn (Anyomi 46), Doorsoun, Hegering (Hendrich 46), Kleinherne; Däbritz, Lattwein, Dallmann (Freigang 76); Huth (Wassmuth 64), Popp, Bühl (Brand 64)