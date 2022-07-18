England vs Spain Women's EURO quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Monday 18 July 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-final between England and Spain.
Article top media content
Article body
England meet Spain at Brighton Community Stadium in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals on Wednesday 20 July.
England vs Spain at a glance
When: Wednesday 20 July, 21:00 CET
Where: Brighton & Hove Community Stadium, Brighton
What: First Women's EURO quarter-final
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch England vs Spain on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2022 broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
England rewrote the record books as they sauntered through the group stage, but nobody is under any illusions: this is the biggest test yet. Spain were among the pre-tournament favourites and have lost just one of their last 26 outings. While they have struggled for end product, Jorge Vilda is confident the dam will burst at some point – whether they can resist the free-scoring Lionesses at the other end is another matter. This could be a classic.
Possible starting line-ups
England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway; Kirby; Hemp, White, Mead
Spain: Paños; Batlle, Paredes, Mapi León, Ouahabi; Bonmatí, Guerrero, Guijarro; Caldentey, González, Cardona
Reporters' views
Lynsey Hooper, England reporter
England and Spain are both teams that like to dominate possession, but I struggle to see Sarina Wiegman deviating from the approach that reaped so many rewards in the group stage.
Whereas Spain have at times struggled to find a cutting edge, England have exuded a ruthlessness that many teams will fear. I expect their defence to work harder and be more stretched than it has so far, but England are too good going forward and should have too much for Spain.
Simon Hart, Spain reporter
Vilda has tweaked his forward line for every match so far as he seeks the cutting edge to complement Spain's mastery of the ball. This would imply another shuffling of the pack, especially after the impact made by his substitutes against Denmark, when Olga Carmona crossed for Marta Cardona to score.
Further back there are other questions. Does he stick with Mariona Caldentey in a deeper role or bring more muscle into midfield by recalling Irene Guerrero or Laia Aleixandri? And does Carmona get her chance at left-back? Questions, questions… In-form centre-backs Irene Paredes and Mapi León are at least assured of starts – against the competition's leading scorers, they will need to excel once more.
View from the camps
Jorge Vilda, Spain coach: "England are clear contenders for the title. They have speed on the flanks, they have combination play and defensively they're very solid. They have great players in every position. The only thing I can guarantee is we will give everything to beat them."
More to follow
Form guide
England
Group A winners
England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford)
England 8-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove)
Northern Ireland 0-5 England (Southampton)
Story so far: A record 14 goals without reply in the group stage is quite a statement from this England side. You imagine Sarina Wiegman won't have any complaints but you also sense she will be demanding even more. Tougher tests are to come, though with chants of "It's Coming Home" ringing out around St Mary's at full time against Northern Ireland, the nation is expectant, and this group have shown to date they can handle the pressure.
It is not a get-over-the-line style of football we've witnessed, it's been dominant and full of style and vigour. Let's hope the knockout stages follow suit.
Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)
Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals
03/09/2009: Finland 2-3 England (Turku)
30/07/2017: England 1-0 France (Deventer)
Spain
Group B runners-up
Spain 4-1 Finland (Milton Keynes)
Germany 2-0 Spain (London)
Denmark 0-1 Spain (London)
Story so far: Spain's road to the quarter-finals has not been bump-free; a goal conceded in EURO-record time against Finland was one, for example. Though they responded with four – three from set plays – there was no comeback after conceding early against Germany in their second game.
Their first setback had actually come before a ball was even kicked, with Alexia Putellas joining Jenni Hermoso on the injured list. Without those two, their cutting edge is inevitably diminished. While coach Vilda has kept shuffling his pack in search of a solution, Spain have carried on playing their game – and got their reward in the decisive fixture against Denmark with substitute Cardona's goal at the last.
Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (1997)
Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals
22/07/2013: Norway 3-1 Spain (Kalmar)
30/07/2017: Austria 0-0 Spain (aet, Austria won 5-3 on pens, Tilburg)
What comes next?
The winners of this game will meet the winners of quarter-final 3 (Sweden vs Belgium/France/Iceland) in the first semi-final, which takes place in Sheffield on Tuesday 26 July.