Europa League qualifying explained: Fixtures, results, state of play, key dates

Ten teams will book a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League group stage via qualifying – who's involved, how does it work and when are the games? Allow UEFA.com to explain.

When are Europa League qualifying games? Play-off first legs: 18 August 2022

Play-off second legs: 25 August 2022

Overview

A total of 27 teams will compete in 2022/23 Europa League qualifying, including nine automatic entrants. As was the case in 2021/22, there are just two stages: the third qualifying round and play-offs. Ten teams will advance to the group stage.

Teams play home and away. If teams are level after 180 minutes, extra time and penalties will be played. There are no away goals.

Third qualifying round

Teams involved (14)

10 teams eliminated from the Champions League﻿ second qualifying round (Champions path)

2 automatic entrants

2 teams eliminated from the Champions League second qualifying round (League path)

Ties (4 & 9/11 August)

Malmö FF (SWE) 5-2agg Diddeleng (LUX) – 3-0, 2-2

Shamrock Rovers (IRL) 5-2agg Shkupi (MKD) – 3-1, 1-2

Linfield (NIR) 0-5agg Zürich (SUI) – 0-2, 3-0

Olympiacos (GRE) 3-3agg Slovan Bratislava (SVK) – 1-1, 2-2 (aet, Olympiacos win 4-3 on pens)

Maribor (SVN) 0-3agg HJK Helsinki (FIN) – 0-2, 1-0

AEK Larnaca (CYP) 4-3agg Partizan (SRB)* – 2-1, 2-2

Fenerbahçe (TUR) 4-1agg Slovácko (CZE)* – 3-0, 1-1

*automatic entrants

What happens next?

Winners Progress to the Europa League play-off round.

Beaten sides Transfer to the appropriate path of the Europa Conference League play-off round.

Play-off round

Teams involved (20)

7 automatic entrants (Priority 1)

6 teams eliminated from Champions League third qualifying round champions path (Priority 2)

5 winners from Europa League third qualifying round champions path (Priority 3)

2 winners from Europa League third qualifying round main path (Priority 4)

Draw

The draw was made on Tuesday 2 August.

Ties (18 & 25 August)

Dnipro (UKR)* vs AEK Larnaca (CYP)

Gent (BEL)* vs Omonoia (CYP)*

Austria Wien (AUT)* vs Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Zürich (SUI) vs Heart of Midlothian (SCO)*

HJK (FIN) vs Silkeborg (DEN)*

Malmö (SWE) vs Sivasspor (TUR)*

Ferencváros (HUN) vs Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

Apollon (CYP) vs Olympiacos (GRE)

Pyunik (ARM) vs Sheriff (MDA)

Ludogorets (BUL) vs Žalgiris (LTU)

*automatic entrants

What happens next?

Winners Advance to the Europa League group stage.

Beaten sides Transfer to the Europa Conference League group stage.

