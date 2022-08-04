UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Europa League qualifying explained: Fixtures, results, state of play, key dates

Thursday 4 August 2022

UEFA Europa League qualifying for 2022/23 began on 4 August and concludes on 25 August – but how does it work?

Fenerbahçe beat Slovácko 3-0 in their third qualifying round first leg
Fenerbahçe beat Slovácko 3-0 in their third qualifying round first leg Getty Images

Ten teams will book a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League group stage via qualifying – who's involved, how does it work and when are the games? Allow UEFA.com to explain.

When are Europa League qualifying games?

Third qualifying round first legs: 4 ﻿August 2022
Third qualifying round second legs: 9 & 11 ﻿August 2022
Play-off draw: 2 August
Play-off first legs: 18 August 2022
Play-off second legs: 25 August 2022

Overview

A total of 27 teams will compete in 2022/23 Europa League qualifying, including nine automatic entrants. As was the case in 2021/22, there are just two stages: the third qualifying round and play-offs. Ten teams will advance to the group stage.

Teams play home and away. If teams are level after 180 minutes, extra time and penalties will be played. There are no away goals.

Third qualifying round

Teams involved (14)

10 teams eliminated from the Champions League﻿ second qualifying round (Champions path)
2 automatic entrants
2 teams eliminated from the Champions League second qualifying round (League path)

Ties (4 & 9/11 August)

Malmö FF (SWE) vs Diddeleng (LUX) – (first leg) 3-0
Shamrock Rovers (IRL) vs Shkupi (MKD) – 3-1
Linfield (NIR) vs Zürich (SUI) – 0-2
Olympiacos (GRE) vs Slovan Bratislava (SVK) – 1-1
Maribor (SVN) vs HJK Helsinki (FIN) – 0-2
AEK Larnaca (CYP) vs Partizan (SRB)* – 2-1
Fenerbahçe (TUR) vs Slovácko (CZE)* – 3-0

*automatic entrants

What happens next?

Winners Progress to the Europa League play-off round.

Beaten sides Transfer to the appropriate path of the Europa Conference League play-off round.

Play-off round

Teams involved (20)

7 automatic entrants (Priority 1)
6 teams eliminated from Champions League third qualifying round champions path (Priority 2)
5 winners from Europa League third qualifying round champions path (Priority 3)
2 winners from Europa League third qualifying round main path (Priority 4)

Watch the Europa League top ten goals of the 2021/22 season

Draw

The draw was made on Tuesday 2 August.

Ties (18 & 25 August)

Dnipro (UKR)* vs AEK Larnaca (CYP)/Partizan (SRB)
Gent (BEL)* vs Omonoia (CYP)*
Austria Wien (AUT)* vs Fenerbahçe (TUR)/Slovácko (CZE)
Linfield (NIR)/Zürich (SUI) vs Heart of Midlothian (SCO)*
Maribor (SVN)/HJK (FIN) vs Silkeborg (DEN)*
Malmö (SWE)/F91 Diddeleng (LUX) vs Sivasspor (TUR)*
Qarabağ (AZE)/Ferencváros (HUN) vs Shamrock Rovers (IRL)/Shkupi (MKD)
Maccabi Haifa (ISR)/Apollon (CYP) vs Olympiacos (GRE)/Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Crvena zvezda (SRB)/Pyunik (ARM) vs Sheriff (MDA)/Plzeň (CZE)
Ludogorets (BUL)/Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) vs Bodø/Glimt (NOR)/Žalgiris (LTU)

*automatic entrants

What happens next?

Winners Advance to the Europa League group stage.

Beaten sides Transfer to the Europa Conference League group stage.

Group stage as it stands
