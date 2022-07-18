Women's EURO quarter-finals confirmed: England vs Spain, Germany vs Austria, Sweden vs Belgium, France vs Netherlands
Monday 18 July 2022
Article summary
The UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-final fixtures are now confirmed.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals will begin with hosts England taking on Spain on Wednesday 20 July, with the remaining ties scheduled across the following three evenings.
Women's EURO quarter-finals
Wednesday 20 July
QF1: England vs Spain (Brighton & Hove)
Thursday 21 July
QF2: Germany vs Austria (Brentford)
Friday 22 July
QF3: Sweden vs Belgium (Wigan & Leigh)
Saturday 23 July
QF4: France vs Netherlands (Rotherham)
All kick-offs 21:00 CET.
England and Spain meet for the second Women's EURO running, the Lionesses having won 2-0 in their 2017 group stage encounter. Another good omen for the hosts is that they have won both of their previous quarter-finals in the competition while Spain were beaten on both occasions they reached the last eight.
France and the Netherlands also faced off at this stage back in 2009, the Dutch edging through on penalties following a goalless draw in Tampere. Spot kicks were kind to Austria too when they won their sole quarter-final in 2017, that victory coming on the same day Germany suffered their only reverse at this stage.
Sweden, meanwhile, are the only team to have reached at least the last eight in all 13 Women's EURO editions, while opponents Belgium are in the knockout stages for the first time.
What comes next?
Tuesday 26 July
Semi-final 1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (20:00, Sheffield)
Wednesday 27 July
Semi-final 2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (20:00, Milton Keynes)
Sunday 31 July
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (17:00, Wembley)