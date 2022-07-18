Women's EURO quarter-finals confirmed: England vs Spain, Germany vs Austria, Sweden vs Belgium, France vs Netherlands

The UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals will begin with hosts England taking on Spain on Wednesday 20 July, with the remaining ties scheduled across the following three evenings.

Women's EURO quarter-finals

Wednesday 20 July

QF1: England vs Spain (Brighton & Hove)

Thursday 21 July

QF2: Germany vs Austria (Brentford)

Friday 22 July

QF3: Sweden vs Belgium (Wigan & Leigh)

Saturday 23 July

QF4: France vs Netherlands (Rotherham)

All kick-offs 21:00 CET.

England and Spain meet for the second Women's EURO running, the Lionesses having won 2-0 in their 2017 group stage encounter. Another good omen for the hosts is that they have won both of their previous quarter-finals in the competition while Spain were beaten on both occasions they reached the last eight.

France and the Netherlands also faced off at this stage back in 2009, the Dutch edging through on penalties following a goalless draw in Tampere. Spot kicks were kind to Austria too when they won their sole quarter-final in 2017, that victory coming on the same day Germany suffered their only reverse at this stage.

Sweden, meanwhile, are the only team to have reached at least the last eight in all 13 Women's EURO editions, while opponents Belgium are in the knockout stages for the first time.