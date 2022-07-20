UEFA releases Outraged documentary series against discrimination and online abuse in football

As part of UEFA’s ongoing fight against discrimination, hate and online abuse in football, the five-episode Outraged documentary series has been made available today on UEFA.tv, UEFA’s streaming platform. The Outraged series supports the ongoing work within the wider RESPECT programme against online abuse, along with the preventive aims of the Real Scars campaign and the active monitoring, reporting and remedying of online hate.

The first four 10-to-12-minute episodes revisit the award-winning Outraged documentary, each focusing on four specific topics (racism, sexism, refugee discrimination and homophobia) that features Paul Pogba, Megan Rapinoe, Dejan Lovren, Nadia Nadim, Moise Kean, Shanice van de Sanden and Ruud Gullit among others.

The last episode in the series addresses the issue of online abuse, in conjunction with the Real Scars campaign that was launched at UEFA Women’s EURO 2022. Football stars including Wendie Renard, Jorginho, Alisha Lehmann, Karen Carney, Kai Havertz and Patrick Vieira share their experiences and opinions.

“Football is the perfect reflection on what society is about. And that is why we have a massive and important part to play. You have to act now before it is too late,” says former France international and current Crystal Palace FC manager Patrick Vieira.

Olympique Lyonnais and France international Wendie Renard adds: “An insult is an insult whether it is on social media or in everyday life.”

Jesús Tomillero, a former Spanish professional referee, discusses his traumatising experience with online abuse, explaining: “It was all fine until I got a boyfriend, and I posted a picture on social media just like any other young person. I stopped [refereeing] because I received more than 1,500 death threats.”

Michele Uva, UEFA’s Director of Football and Social Responsibility “The Outraged documentary has reached millions of people around the world with the important message of working together to eliminate all forms of discrimination and racism in football. To engage and educate an even larger audience, we have released this documentary series featuring short episodes surrounding human rights topics in football. With the Outraged series, UEFA will work even closer with all of its member associations to help educate players in their national youth teams and academies, coaching courses, professional clubs and clubs at the grassroots level, and schools throughout Europe.”

During the 2022/23 season, and in alignment with the UEFA Football Sustainability Strategy, UEFA will collaborate closely with its 55 member associations to utilise the Outraged series as part of a European-wide educational project. This will emphasise the value of respect, prevention of discrimination of all kinds and encouragement of equality and inclusion. While focusing on children and youth, the project will also engage coaches and schools and work with broadcasters to reach a wider audience.

UEFA encourages everyone to join the fight against online abuse by reporting any abusive or discriminatory content to the social media platform on which it has been posted. Anyone that has fallen victim to online abuse or hate speech and is struggling with self-harm or suicidal thoughts is advised to consult a local general practitioner/family doctor or nearest hospital for support. If threats or comments bring a fear for personal safety and security, contact the police.

Outraged is free to view on UEFA.tv. The platform is available on PlayStation (PS4 and PS5), Hisense VIDAA Smart TVs, Android and iOS (mobile and tablet), Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.