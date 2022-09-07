UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: Poland, Portugal, Spain, Ukraine through

Wednesday 7 September 2022

Spain and Ukraine are through from Group A while Portugal and Poland have progressed from Group B.

Dmytro Skybchyk of Ukraine after their dramatic draw against Spain UEFA via Sportsfile

Poland, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine have reached Thursday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship semi-finals as the two groups concluded at Olivo Arena in Jaén.

Spain and Ukraine were already through from Group A following the first two games and after a 2-2 draw, the hosts claimed first place on goal difference. Meanwhile, Portugal defeated Italy 6-1 to top Group B and Poland beat France 3-2 to seal second, completing the line-up for the semis on Thursday. Three of the four semi-finalists also got that far in the first tournament in Riga three years ago; Ukraine pipping Croatia in Group A this time (having come back from 4-1 down to win 6-4 in the opening game) ensured there was not a complete repeat.

Knockout phase

Thursday 8 September
Semi-finals
Portugal vs Ukraine (﻿18:00)
Spain vs Poland (21:00)

Saturday 10 September
Final
Spain / Poland vs Portugal / Ukraine (19:00)

All times CET

Group stage

Wednesday 7 September
Group A: Croatia 8-0 Romania
Group B: Poland 3-2 France 
Group B: Italy 1-6 Portugal
Group A: Spain 2-2 Ukraine 

Monday 5 September
Group B: Italy 1-4 Poland 
Group A: Romania 2-5 Ukraine
Group B: Portugal 2-1 France
Group A: Croatia 1-11 Spain 

Sunday 4 September
Group A: Ukraine 6-4 Croatia 
Group B: Poland 2-4 Portugal 
Group B: France 0-3 Italy
Group A: Spain 9-0 Romania

Knockout games: Extra time and penalties

If the result stands as a draw at the end of normal time in a semi-final or the final, extra time consisting of two five-minute periods is played. If the two teams are still level after extra time, the winner is determined by a penalty shoot-out.

