UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: Results and fixtures
Monday 5 September 2022
Spain, Ukraine, Portugal and Italy picked up wins on Sunday with the second set of games on Monday.
Holders Spain, Ukraine, Portugal and Italy began with wins as the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals at Olivo Arena in Jaén began on Sunday.
The action started with Ukraine coming from 4-1 down to beat 2019 runners-up Croatia 6-4 in Group A. Portugal beat fellow 2019 semi-finalists Poland 4-2 to begin Group B, followed by Italy defeating France 3-0. Neither of those sides made it in 2019; Spain's first Group A opponents Romania had a tough debut themselves as they lost 9-0 to the hosts.
On Monday, Poland bounced back to defeat Italy 4-1, later games including a 2019 final rematch between Spain and Croatia, before the group stage concludes on Wednesday, The top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals on Thursday, with the decider to be held on Saturday.
Finals groups
Group A: Spain (hosts/holders), Ukraine, Croatia, Romania
Group B: Poland, France, Italy, Portugal
Group stage
Sunday 4 September
Group A: Ukraine 6-4 Croatia
Group B: Poland 2-4 Portugal
Group B: France 0-3 Italy
Group A: Spain 9-0 Romania
Monday 5 September
Group B: Italy 1-4 Poland
Group A: Romania vs Ukraine (16:00)
Group B: Portugal vs France (18:30)
Group A: Croatia vs Spain (21:00)
Wednesday 7 September
Group A: Croatia vs Romania (13:30)
Group B: Poland vs France (16:00)
Group B: Italy vs Portugal (18:30)
Group A: Spain vs Ukraine (21:00)
Knockout phase
Thursday 8 September
Semi-finals (Order of games tbc)
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (18:00 or 21:00)
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (18:00 or 21:00)
Saturday 10 September
Final
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:00)
All times CET
Knockout games: Extra time and penalties
If the result stands as a draw at the end of normal time in a semi-final or the final, extra time consisting of two five-minute periods is played. If the two teams are still level after extra time, the winner is determined by a penalty shoot-out.