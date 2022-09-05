UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: Results and fixtures

Monday 5 September 2022

Spain, Ukraine, Portugal and Italy picked up wins on Sunday with the second set of games on Monday.

Ukraine celebrate their opening 6-4 defeat of Croatia
Ukraine celebrate their opening 6-4 defeat of Croatia UEFA via Sportsfile

Holders Spain, Ukraine, Portugal and Italy began with wins as the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals at Olivo Arena in Jaén began on Sunday.

Meet the finalists

The action started with Ukraine coming from 4-1 down to beat 2019 runners-up Croatia 6-4 in Group A. Portugal beat fellow 2019 semi-finalists Poland 4-2 to begin Group B, followed by Italy defeating France 3-0. Neither of those sides made it in 2019; Spain's first Group A opponents Romania had a tough debut themselves as they lost 9-0 to the hosts.

On Monday, Poland bounced back to defeat Italy 4-1, later games including a 2019 final rematch between Spain and Croatia, before the group stage concludes on Wednesday, The top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals on Thursday, with the decider to be held on Saturday.

Finals groups

Group A: Spain (hosts/holders), Ukraine, Croatia, Romania
Group B: Poland, France, Italy, Portugal

Group stage

Highlights: Ukraine 6-4 Croatia

Sunday 4 September
Group A: Ukraine 6-4 Croatia 
Group B: Poland 2-4 Portugal 
Group B: France 0-3 Italy
Group A: Spain 9-0 Romania

Highlights: Poland 2-4 Portugal

Monday 5 September
Group B: Italy 1-4 Poland 
Group A: Romania vs Ukraine (16:00)
Group B: Portugal vs France (18:30)
Group A: Croatia vs Spain (21:00)

Highlights: France 0-3 Italy

Wednesday 7 September
Group A: Croatia vs Romania (13:30)
Group B: Poland vs France (16:00)
Group B: Italy vs Portugal (18:30)
Group A: Spain vs Ukraine (21:00)

Where to watch: TV/streams

Knockout phase

Highlights: Spain 9-0 Romania

Thursday 8 September
Semi-finals (Order of games tbc)
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (18:00 or 21:00)
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (18:00 or 21:00)

Saturday 10 September
Final
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:00)

All times CET

Knockout games: Extra time and penalties

If the result stands as a draw at the end of normal time in a semi-final or the final, extra time consisting of two five-minute periods is played. If the two teams are still level after extra time, the winner is determined by a penalty shoot-out.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 5 September 2022

Selected for you

Meet the finalists
Live 04/09/2022

Meet the finalists

Holders and hosts Spain are joined by Croatia, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Ukraine in Jaén.