UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: Spain, Poland, Portugal, Ukraine through

Poland, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine have reached the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship semi-finals as the two groups conclude at Olivo Arena in Jaén.

Spain and Ukraine were already through from Group A after two games and will meet now to decide first place in the section. Meanwhile, Portugal defeated Italy 6-1 to top Group B and Poland beat France 3-2 to seal second, completing the line-up for the semis on Thursday. Three of the four semi-finalists also got that far in the first tournament in Riga three years ago; Ukraine pipping Croatia in Group A this time (having come back from 4-1 down to win 6-4 in the opening game) ensured there was not a complete repeat.

Knockout phase

Highlights: Croatia 1-11 Spain

Thursday 8 September

Semi-finals (Order of games tbc)

SF1: Winners Group A vs Poland (18:00 or 21:00)

SF2: Portugal vs Runners-up Group A (18:00 or 21:00)



Saturday 10 September

Final

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:00)

All times CET

Group stage



Wednesday 7 September

Group A: Croatia 8-0 Romania

Group B: Poland 3-2 France

Group B: Italy 1-6 Portugal

Group A: Spain vs Ukraine (21:00)

Highlights: Italy 1-4 Poland

Monday 5 September

Group B: Italy 1-4 Poland

Group A: Romania 2-5 Ukraine

Group B: Portugal 2-1 France

Group A: Croatia 1-11 Spain

Highlights: Romania 2-5 Ukraine

Sunday 4 September

Group A: Ukraine 6-4 Croatia

Group B: Poland 2-4 Portugal

Group B: France 0-3 Italy

Group A: Spain 9-0 Romania

Highights: Portugal 2-1 France

Where to watch: TV/streams