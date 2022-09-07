UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: Spain, Poland, Portugal, Ukraine through
Wednesday 7 September 2022
Spain and Ukraine are through from Group A while Portugal and Poand have progressed from Group B.
Poland, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine have reached the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship semi-finals as the two groups conclude at Olivo Arena in Jaén.
Spain and Ukraine were already through from Group A after two games and will meet now to decide first place in the section. Meanwhile, Portugal defeated Italy 6-1 to top Group B and Poland beat France 3-2 to seal second, completing the line-up for the semis on Thursday. Three of the four semi-finalists also got that far in the first tournament in Riga three years ago; Ukraine pipping Croatia in Group A this time (having come back from 4-1 down to win 6-4 in the opening game) ensured there was not a complete repeat.
Knockout phase
Thursday 8 September
Semi-finals (Order of games tbc)
SF1: Winners Group A vs Poland (18:00 or 21:00)
SF2: Portugal vs Runners-up Group A (18:00 or 21:00)
Saturday 10 September
Final
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:00)
All times CET
Group stage
Wednesday 7 September
Group A: Croatia 8-0 Romania
Group B: Poland 3-2 France
Group B: Italy 1-6 Portugal
Group A: Spain vs Ukraine (21:00)
Monday 5 September
Group B: Italy 1-4 Poland
Group A: Romania 2-5 Ukraine
Group B: Portugal 2-1 France
Group A: Croatia 1-11 Spain
Sunday 4 September
Group A: Ukraine 6-4 Croatia
Group B: Poland 2-4 Portugal
Group B: France 0-3 Italy
Group A: Spain 9-0 Romania
Knockout games: Extra time and penalties
If the result stands as a draw at the end of normal time in a semi-final or the final, extra time consisting of two five-minute periods is played. If the two teams are still level after extra time, the winner is determined by a penalty shoot-out.