UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: Spain, Poland, Portugal, Ukraine through

Wednesday 7 September 2022

Spain and Ukraine are through from Group A while Portugal and Poand have progressed from Group B.

Poland celebrate beating France to go through
Poland celebrate beating France to go through UEFA via Sportsfile

Poland, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine have reached the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship semi-finals as the two groups conclude at Olivo Arena in Jaén.

Spain and Ukraine were already through from Group A after two games and will meet now to decide first place in the section. Meanwhile, Portugal defeated Italy 6-1 to top Group B and Poland beat France 3-2 to seal second, completing the line-up for the semis on Thursday. Three of the four semi-finalists also got that far in the first tournament in Riga three years ago; Ukraine pipping Croatia in Group A this time (having come back from 4-1 down to win 6-4 in the opening game) ensured there was not a complete repeat.

Knockout phase

Highlights: Croatia 1-11 Spain

Thursday 8 September
Semi-finals (Order of games tbc)
SF1: Winners Group A vs Poland (18:00 or 21:00)
SF2: Portugal vs Runners-up Group A (18:00 or 21:00)

Saturday 10 September
Final
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:00)

All times CET

Group stage

Wednesday 7 September
Group A: Croatia 8-0 Romania
Group B: Poland 3-2 France 
Group B: Italy 1-6 Portugal
Group A: Spain vs Ukraine (21:00)

Highlights: Italy 1-4 Poland

Monday 5 September
Group B: Italy 1-4 Poland 
Group A: Romania 2-5 Ukraine
Group B: Portugal 2-1 France
Group A: Croatia 1-11 Spain 

Highlights: Romania 2-5 Ukraine

Sunday 4 September
Group A: Ukraine 6-4 Croatia 
Group B: Poland 2-4 Portugal 
Group B: France 0-3 Italy
Group A: Spain 9-0 Romania

Highights: Portugal 2-1 France
Where to watch: TV/streams

Knockout games: Extra time and penalties

If the result stands as a draw at the end of normal time in a semi-final or the final, extra time consisting of two five-minute periods is played. If the two teams are still level after extra time, the winner is determined by a penalty shoot-out.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 7 September 2022

Selected for you

Meet the finalists
Live 04/09/2022

Meet the finalists

Holders and hosts Spain are joined by Croatia, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Ukraine in Jaén.