UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO schedule: All the matches
Friday 22 July 2022
Spain will kick off their title defence as hosts in Jaén against Romania, with the schedule for the finals from 4 to 10 September now confirmed.
The schedule has been set for the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals at Olivo Arena in Jaén, with hosts Spain beginning their title defence against Romania on Sunday 4 September.
That will be the last game on a day when all eight teams begin their campaign. The action starts with 2019 runners-up Croatia opening Group A against Ukraine. Next up, both beaten 2019 semi-finalists Poland and Portugal face off to begin Group B, followed by a game between two teams that did not make the first tournament in Riga, France and Italy. Spain's first Group A opponents Romania are the other finals debutants.
The group fixtures continue the following day, with the games including a 2019 final rematch between Spain and Croatia, before the group stage concludes on Wednesday 7 September, The top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals on Thursday 8 September, with the decider to be held on Saturday 10 September.
Finals groups
Group A: Spain (hosts/holders), Ukraine, Croatia, Romania
Group B: Poland, France, Italy, Portugal
Group stage
Sunday 4 September
Group A: Ukraine vs Croatia (13:30)
Group B: Poland vs Portugal (16:00)
Group B: France vs Italy (18:30)
Group A: Spain vs Romania (21:00)
Monday 5 September
Group B: Italy vs Poland (13:30)
Group A: Romania vs Ukraine (16:00)
Group B: Portugal vs France (18:30)
Group A: Croatia vs Spain (21:00)
Wednesday 7 September
Group A: Croatia vs Romania (13:30)
Group B: Poland vs France (16:00)
Group B: Italy vs Portugal (18:30)
Group A: Spain vs Ukraine (21:00)
Knockout phase
Thursday 8 September
Semi-finals (Order of games tbc)
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (18:00 or 21:00)
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (18:00 or 21:00)
Saturday 10 September
Final
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:00)
All times CET
Knockout games: Extra time and penalties
If the result stands as a draw at the end of normal time in a semi-final or the final, extra time consisting of two five-minute periods is played. If the two teams are still level after extra time, the winner is determined by a penalty shoot-out.