UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO schedule: All the matches

Monday 29 August 2022

Spain will kick off their title defence as hosts in Jaén against Romania on Sunday, the last of four games on the opening day.

The draw was made outside Jaén Cathedral
The draw was made outside Jaén Cathedral ©UEFA

The UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals at Olivo Arena in Jaén kick off on Sunday, with hosts Spain beginning their title defence against Romania.

Meet the finalists

That will be the last game on a day when all eight teams begin their campaign. The action starts with 2019 runners-up Croatia opening Group A against Ukraine. Next up, both beaten 2019 semi-finalists Poland and Portugal face off to begin Group B, followed by a game between two teams that did not make the first tournament in Riga, France and Italy. Spain's first Group A opponents Romania are the other finals debutants.

The group fixtures continue the following day, with the games including a 2019 final rematch between Spain and Croatia, before the group stage concludes on Wednesday 7 September, The top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals on Thursday 8 September, with the decider to be held on Saturday 10 September.

Finals groups

Group A: Spain (hosts/holders), Ukraine, Croatia, Romania
Group B: Poland, France, Italy, Portugal

Group stage

2019 highlights: Poland 1-3 Portugal

Sunday 4 September
Group A: Ukraine vs Croatia (13:30)
Group B: Poland vs Portugal (16:00)
Group B: France vs Italy (18:30)
Group A: Spain vs Romania (21:00)

Monday 5 September
Group B: Italy vs Poland (13:30)
Group A: Romania vs Ukraine (16:00)
Group B: Portugal vs France (18:30)
Group A: Croatia vs Spain (21:00)

Wednesday 7 September
Group A: Croatia vs Romania (13:30)
Group B: Poland vs France (16:00)
Group B: Italy vs Portugal (18:30)
Group A: Spain vs Ukraine (21:00)

Where to watch: TV/streams

Knockout phase

2019 final highlights: Croatia 1-6 Spain

Thursday 8 September
Semi-finals (Order of games tbc)
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (18:00 or 21:00)
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (18:00 or 21:00)

Saturday 10 September
Final
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:00)

All times CET

Knockout games: Extra time and penalties

If the result stands as a draw at the end of normal time in a semi-final or the final, extra time consisting of two five-minute periods is played. If the two teams are still level after extra time, the winner is determined by a penalty shoot-out.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 29 August 2022

Selected for you

Meet the finalists
Live 29/08/2022

Meet the finalists

Holders and hosts Spain are joined by Croatia, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Ukraine in Jaén from 4 to 10 September.