France 1-0 Netherlands (aet): Périsset penalty ends Dutch reign

Ève Périsset converted a penalty in extra time to send France into a long-awaited first UEFA Women's EURO semi-final, in which they will face Germany on Wednesday, and end the Netherlands' reign as holders despite a stubborn showing in Rotherham.

Key moments 27' Cascarino hits post from distance

37' Malard shot blocked on line

66' Van Domselaar denies Renard

90+3' Van Domselaar with two saves to force extra time

102' Périsset converts France penalty

Match in brief: France pressure tells

The penalty just beats Daphne van Domselaar Getty Images

Having had Lieke Martens ruled out of the finals, there was a pre-match boost for the Netherlands with Vivianne Miedema back from illness, flanked by Lineth Beerensteyn and Victoria Pelova, while Melvine Malard continued in attack for France having started against Iceland following Marie-Antoinette Katoto's tournament-ending injury in the previous match. Les Bleues had scored within ten minutes in all three group games at Rotherham, and although they didn't manage that, Kadidiatou Diani was an early menace down the right, testing Daphne van Domselaar more than once.

France were on top and Sandie Toletti blazed a shot only just over, while Delphine Cascarino went even closer, her shot curling on to the post with Van Domselaar stationary. Even with Miedema often dropping deep to try and spark her team, something so effective against Sweden, was not yielding results, but somehow the Netherlands made it to half-time level as Malard received the ball in front of goal only for Stefanie van der Gragt to block on the line, and the defender also got in the way of a Grace Geyoro effort soon after.

Jill Roord was sent on after half-time to try and liven the Dutch attack, Daniëlle van de Donk pushed forward. Miedema volleyed a Sherida Spitse corner over the bar and Corinne Diacre responded by withdrawing Malard, sending on left-sided Selma Bacha, and moving Diani more central. Bacha soon had a chance, tipped over by Van Domselaar, who then dived to stop Wendie Renard's header from the resulting corner.

Stefanie van der Gragt somehow kept out Delphine Cascarino's shot AFP via Getty Images

As the minutes ticked away, Geyoro headed wide from a cross by Cascarino, who just before the end of normal time was herself denied by Van Domselaar, who after the corner tipped away another Renard header. In extra time, Bacha pounced on a loose Miedema pass, advanced and shot over.

However, the decisive moment came when Dominique Janssen fouled Diani in the box, a VAR check led to a penalty, and Périsset's kick defied van Domselaar's dive. Sakina Karchaoui blocked a Victoria Pelova strike, at the other end substitute Ouleymata Sarr shot just past the post. France looked for a second, the Netherlands pushed for an equaliser, but 1-0 was enough for Les Bleues to at last make it past a quarter-final.

Visa Player of the Match: Selma Bacha (France)

"Changed the intensity of France's attack with roaming movement inside, wide combinations, and defensive tenacity."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Vanessa Tomaszewski, France reporter

A hugely intense game, where France created so many chances. Cascarino and Diani shone with their speed and creativity and the entry of﻿ Bacha, a real electric battery, put more pressure on the Dutch defenders. She tried, took risks and put pressure on the Netherlands. But in the end it was Périsset that struck a goal to make history. Now Les Bleues are one game from a first major final. And we can't wait to see what happens next, anything is possible with this French team.



Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

Daphne van Domselaar saves a Wendie Renard header deep in normal time UEFA via Getty Images

The irony is that the French scored when they weren’t in the ascendancy, yet failed to find the net when – particularly in the first half – they were clearly superior. After half-time the 2017 champions showed greater steel and determination, and kept Les Bleus at a safer distance. But one misjudgement – Janssen’s tackle – was enough to undo them. All in all a brave and committed showing, but one that lacked the guile to break open the Group D winners’ back line.



Reaction

Key stats

The goal was the first France after scored after the opening 45 minutes of a match in these finals.

The final shot couint was 31-9 in France's favour (11-1 on target).

France are through to the semi-finals for the first time having gone out in the last eight in all six previous tournaments since the group stage was introduced, including every previous quarter-final after the round was introduced in 2009.

France are only the fourth nation to have reached the semi-finals of the Women's EURO, World Cup and Olympics after Germany, Norway and Sweden.

The Netherlands are the second straight holders to be knocked out in the quarter-finals after Germany in 2017.

The 2009 quarter-final between these nations was also 0-0 after 90 minutes, but remained so after extra time and the Netherlands won on penalties.

Line-ups

France: Peyraud-Magnin; Périsset (Torrent 106), Mbock Bathy, Renard, Karchaoui; Toletti (Palis 106), Bilbault, Geyoro (Matéo 87); Diani (Sarr 106), Malard (Bacha 62), Cascarino



Netherlands: Van Domselaar; Wilms (Egurrola 115), Van der Gragt, Janssen, Casparij (Nouwen 106); Groenen, Van de Donk (Brugts 72), Spitse (Leuchter 106); Beerensteyn (Roord 46), Miedema, Pelova