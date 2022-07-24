Women's Champions League and Women's EURO double winners

The UEFA Women's Cup was first contested in 2001/02 and two decades on UEFA Women's EURO 2022 marks the fifth year in which players have had the chance to win the continent's top club and national-team trophies in the same summer.

So far only 12 German players have achieved that feat: five in both 2005 and 2009, then two more in 2013. A France quintet can now join them thanks to Les Bleues' run following Lyon's UEFA Women's Champions League triumph in Turin. Perhaps particularly keen to stop them is Fridolina Rolfö of Sweden, who was on the Barcelona team beaten by OL in that final.

Over the next two seasons there are chances for more history to be made as no player has ever won a UEFA women's club final and either the FIFA Women's World Cup or the Olympic tournament in the same year. Ali Krieger came close, winning the UEFA Women's Cup final with Frankfurt in 2008, and then being named as an alternate in the United States squad that claimed gold at the Olympics in China.

To qualify as 'double winners', players must appear in both winning finals in the same year.

Lyon players who could still win Women's EURO 2022 Selma Bacha

Delphine Cascarino

Melvine Malard

Griedge Mbock Bathy

Wendie Renard All five started the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League final against Barcelona. Other potential double winners were Ada Hegerberg (Norway) and Turin substitute Janice Cayman (Belgium). Netherlands duo Damaris Egurrola and Daniëlle van de Donk were unused substitutes in the final while Amandine Henry, Eugénie Le Sommer and Perle Morroni did not make the France squad.

UEFA Women's Cup/UEFA Women's Champions League-UEFA Women's EURO double winners

2005: Turbine Potsdam & Germany

Britta Carlson

Ariana Hingst

Anja Mittag

Conny Pohlers

Petra Wimbersky

Linda Bresonik, Inka Grings and Simone Laudehr celebrate Germany's Women's EURO 2009 win Bongarts/Getty Images

2009: Duisburg & Germany

Fatmire Alushi

Linda Bresonik

Inka Grings

Annike Krahn

Simone Laudehr

2013: Wolfsburg & Germany

Lena Goessling

Nadine Kessler

Note: The UEFA Women's Cup became UEFA Women's Champions League in 2009/10