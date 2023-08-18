Women's Champions League and Women's EURO and Women's World Cup double winners

The UEFA Women's Cup was first contested in 2001/02 and nearly a quarter of a century on only 12 players have won the major club title and UEFA Women's EURO in the same year.

Only German players have achieved that feat: five in both 2005 and 2009, then two more in 2013. Lyon won the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2017 and 2022 but on neither occasion did anyone who appeared for them in those finals make it to the subsequent Women's EURO decider. Overall, fewer than 40 players have both winners' medals in their collection, the most recent being Keira Walsh who helped England triumph at EURO 2022 before claiming her first Champions League success with Barcelona in 2023.

Walsh is one of several players who could complete a different double for the first time as no one has yet won UEFA women's club honours in the same year as the FIFA Women's World Cup or Olympic tournament. On Sunday, however, there are likely to be Barcelona players on both sides in the World Cup final in Sydney: Irene Paredes, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Mariona Caldentey and Salma Paralluelo for Spain, and England duo Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh.

So far, Ali Krieger came closest to a UEFA club-global national-team calendar year double, winning the UEFA Women's Cup final with Frankfurt in 2008, and then being named as an alternate in the United States squad that claimed gold at the Olympics in China.

in 2024 there is also the opportunity for another multiple calendar year club-and-country triumph with the conclusion of the first UEFA Women's Nations League.

To qualify as 'double winners', players must appear in both winning finals in the same calendar year.

UEFA Women's Cup/UEFA Women's Champions League-UEFA Women's EURO double winners

2005: Turbine Potsdam & Germany

Britta Carlson

Ariana Hingst

Anja Mittag

Conny Pohlers

Petra Wimbersky

Linda Bresonik, Inka Grings and Simone Laudehr celebrate Germany's Women's EURO 2009 win Bongarts/Getty Images

2009: Duisburg & Germany

Fatmire Alushi

Linda Bresonik

Inka Grings

Annike Krahn

Simone Laudehr

2013: Wolfsburg & Germany

Lena Goessling

Nadine Kessler

Note: The UEFA Women's Cup became the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2009/10

All players that have played in and won UEFA Women's Cup/UEFA Women's Champions League and UEFA Women's EURO finals

Fatmire Alushi (Duisburg 2009, Turbine Potsdam 2010 & Germany 2009)

Nadine Angerer (Potsdam 2005 & Germany 2009, 2013)

Saskia Bartusiak (Frankfurt 2006, 2008 & Germany 2009, 2013)

Linda Bresonik (Duisburg 2009 & Germany 2009)

Lucy Bronze (Lyon 2018, 2019, 2020, Barcelona 2023 & England 2022)

Britta Carlson (Turbine Potsdam 2005 & Germany 2005)

Kerstin Garefrekes (Frankfurt 2006, 2008, 2015 & Germany 2005, 2009)

Lena Goessling (Wolfsburg 2013, 2014 & Germany 2013)

Inka Grings (Duisburg 2009 & Germany 2005, 2009)

Sarah Günther (Frankfurt 2008 & Germany 2005)

Ariane Hingst (Turbine Potsdam 2005 & Germany 1997, 2001, 2005)

Steffi Jones (Frankfurt 2002, 2006 & Germany 1997, 2001, 2005)

Nadine Kessler (Turbine Potsdam 2010, Wolfsburg 2013, 2014 & Germany 2013)

Annike Krahn (Duisburg 2009 & Germany 2009, 2013)

Simone Laudehr (Duisburg 2009, Frankfurt 2015 & Germany 2009, 2013)

Renate Lingor (Frankfurt 2002, 2006 & Germany 2001, 2005)

Dzsenifer Marozsán (Frankfurt 2015, Lyon 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & Germany 2013)

Lieke Martens (Barcelona 2021 & Netherlands 2017)

Sandra Minnert (Frankfurt 2002 & Germany 1997, 2005)

Anja Mittag (Turbine Potsdam 2005, 2010 & Germany 2005, 2013)

Jutta Nardenbach (Frankfurt 2002 & (West) Germany 1989, 1991)

Babett Peter (Turbine Potsdam 2010 & Germany 2009)

Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam 2005, Frankfurt 2008, Wolfsburg 2013 & Germany 2005)

Birgit Prinz (Frankfurt 2002, 2006, 2008 & Germany 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009)

Silke Rottenberg (Frankfurt 2008 & Germany 1997, 2001, 2005)

Célia Šašić (Frankfurt 2015 & Germany 2009, 2013)

Bianca Schmidt (Turbine Potsdam 2010, Frankfurt 2015 & Germany 2013)

Sandra Smisek (Frankfurt 2006, 2008 & Germany 1997, 2001, 2005)

Shanice van de Sanden (Lyon 2018, 2019, 2020 & Netherlands 2017)

Keira Walsh (Barcelona 2023 & England 2022)

Petra Wimbersky (Turbine Potsdam 2005, Frankfurt 2008 & Germany 2005)

Pia Wunderlich (Frankfurt 2002 & Germany 1997, 2001)

Tina Wunderlich (Frankfurt 2002, 2006, 2008 & Germany 1995)