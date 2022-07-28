Are these the ultimate Women's EURO 2022 moments so far?

Massive crowds, huge drama, UEFA Women's EURO 2022 has had it all, but with the final still to come, what have been the quintessential moments so far?

Official partner Lay's has been helping to select the pivotal Moments of the Day. Are these the ultimate six?

Moment of the Day: Emotional first EURO goal for Alex Popp

Having missed the last two Women's EUROs through injury, Germany forward Alex Popp may have felt she was cursed; indeed, she would have missed these finals with another injury had they been played, as scheduled, in 2021. Coming off the bench in Germany's opener against Denmark, she scored with a diving header and fell to her knees to celebrate. "I can't believe it!" she said. "I'm super super happy to be here, and then to score a goal." She has now scored six.

Moment of the Day: Geyoro's hat-trick goal

The Paris midfielder showed remarkable composure as she completed her hat-trick with the fifth of Les Bleues' first-half goals against Italy, that 5-1 success (along with England's 8-0 defeat of Norway) the most remarkable results of the group stage. The usually miserly L'Équipe gave Geyoro 9/10 in its post-match player ratings, but the player herself remained cool. "Today I was able to convert a lot of the chances I got," she said. "I was just back from injury and I wanted to start strongly."

Moment of the Day: Austria celebrate quarter-final spot

Belgium and Austria were perhaps the big surprise packages of the group stage; Irene Fuhrmann's Austria almost held England on the opening day, then qualified after defeating Northern Ireland and – by a 1-0 margin – Norway, their celebrations a measure of their joy at a job well done. "It's fantastic and indescribable that we really managed to survive the group stage in such a strong group, and to now be ﻿in the group of the eight best teams in Europe," beamed Fuhrmann.

Moment of the Day: Stanway's stunning England winner

Having cruised through the group stage, England were largely outplayed by Spain in the quarter-finals but equalised to take the game to extra time – and then triumphed thanks to Stanway's stunning effort from distance. "We put in a massive shift," said the goalscorer, while manager Sarina Wiegman was a little more in tune with the mood of the nation at full time. "I went crazy!" she said. "I was so happy! It was so close and I'm so happy that we won."

Moment of the Day: Sembrant wins it late

Belgium's doggedness took them through the group stage, at the expense of Italy and Iceland, and almost got them to extra time in their quarter-final against Sweden, only for Linda Sembrant to finally beat Red Flames goalkeeper Nicky Evrard from close range as Belgium failed to clear a corner. "It's hard to describe my feelings when I saw the ball go in the goal," said the delirious Sembrant afterwards. "It's amazing, incredible, and I just wanted to celebrate with the whole team so I ran towards the stand."

Alessia Russo's England back-heel from every angle

"A very naughty goal," according to team-mate Beth Mead, Alessia Russo's improvised finish between the legs of Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl had England fans on their feet across the nation. The Manchester United forward was just delighted to make up for having missed a gilt-edged chance seconds earlier: "I missed the sitter that Lauren [Hemp] played in, so I thought 'I'm going to have to do something about this.' Luckily it fell to me. I thought that was the quickest route to goal so I hit it and hoped."

