UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Goal of the Tournament: Russo heads top ten strikes

Tuesday 2 August 2022

UEFA's Technical Observer panel have selected their top ten goals of UEFA Women's EURO 2022.

Women's EURO 2022 Top 10 goals

The top ten goals of the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 have been selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, with Alessia Russo's stunning semi-final strike against Sweden their pick for Goal of the Tournament.

Russo's incredible back-heeled effort in that last-four tie is one of two goals the England forward notched which have made the shortlist, with Germany's Alexandra Popp also appearing twice in the countdown.

Beth Mead, Fran Kirby and Ella Toone feature as well, meaning the Lionesses make up five of the ten selections. The Netherlands' Daniëlle van de Donk, Spain's Aitana Bonmatí and Sweden's Hanna Bennison complete the top ten.

UEFA Technical Observers' top ten goals

1 Alessia Russo, England 4-0 Sweden – Semi-finals, 26/07

2 Alexandra Popp (second goal), Germany 2-1 France – Semi-finals, 27/07

3 Daniëlle van de Donk, Netherlands 3-2 Portugal – Group stage, Matchday 2, 13/07

4 Beth Mead (second goal), England 8-0 Norway – Group stage, Matchday 2, 11/07

5 Aitana Bonmatí, Spain 4-1 Finland – Group stage, Matchday 1, 08/07

6 Fran Kirby, Northern Ireland 0-5 England – Group stage, Matchday 3, 15/07

7 Alessia Russo (second goal), Northern Ireland 0-5 England – Group stage, Matchday 3, 15/07

8 Hanna Bennison, Sweden 2-1 Switzerland – Group stage, Matchday 2, 13/07

9 Alexandra Popp (first goal), Germany 2-1 France – Semi-finals, 27/07

10 Ella Toone, England 2-1 Germany – Final, 31/07

