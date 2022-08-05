Given Germany's success on the continental stage over the years, the nation's meagre haul of two UEFA Super Cups (both for Bayern) is a surprising return.

Remarkably, Bundesliga clubs lost the first seven times they contested the fixture, including two meetings with Barcelona. Yet Frankfurt need not feel too disheartened as they gear up to face Real Madrid: German teams (OK... Bayern) are on a two-match winning run and their last victory came against Spanish opposition. Has the tide finally turned?

UEFA.com recalls the three previous Spain vs Germany UEFA Super Cups.

Werder Bremen 1-1 Barcelona

Barcelona 2-1 Werder Bremen

Having claimed the club's first European Cup in the last final before the competition was rebranded as the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona – who had edged out Sampdoria in extra time at Wembley to be crowned European champions – again held their nerve in a tight contest to claim their maiden UEFA Super Cup after three previous defeats in the competition.

Julio Salinas struck first in the opening leg at the Weserstadion on 10 February 1993, but Klaus Allofs – on target for Bremen in the European Cup Winners' Cup final the previous season – replied with three minutes remaining to ensure the sides were level heading to the Camp Nou a month later.

There was still nothing between them as Hristo Stoichkov's opening goal for the home side was quickly cancelled out by Wynton Rufer's penalty, but Andoni Goikoetxea restored Barça's advantage three minutes into the second period and this time Bremen had no response.

Barcelona 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Barcelona

Barcelona claimed their second UEFA Super Cup five years later in another Spanish-German affair, seeing off Champions League winners Borussia Dortmund over two legs.

Having beaten Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup final in Rotterdam, the Catalan club took a significant step towards another European trophy in front of 50,000 at the Camp Nou, Luis Enrique opening the scoring after only eight minutes of the first leg and Rivaldo doubling the lead from the penalty spot just past the hour.

Any hopes of a comeback for Dortmund, who had claimed Germany's first European Cup since 1983, were quickly snuffed out by Giovanni's goal early in the return, although the home side at least had the last word in the contest thanks to Jörg Heinrich's second-half equaliser on the night.

Goretzka 34, Martínez 104; Ocampos 13pen

Bayern finally claimed Germany's first UEFA Super Cup in 2013, at the eighth time of asking. Here they made it two in two, but it was Sevilla who set the early tempo at Budapest's Puskás Aréna. The Spanish side were rewarded when David Alaba brought down Ivan Rakitić, and Lucas Ocampos made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Bayern responded strongly, Yassine Bounou thwarting Robert Lewandowski before the Polish striker set up the equaliser, cushioning Thomas Müller's cross for Leon Goretzka to finish confidently. Heroics from Manuel Neuer sent the game into extra time for the sixth time in eight Super Cup matches.

Neuer again came to Bayern's rescue in the additional 30 minutes, deflecting Youssef En-Nesyri's effort against the post. That intervention proved pivotal as substitute Javi Martínez headed the winner after Bounou had parried an Alaba strike. Having also scored in Bayern’s victory seven years earlier, Martínez was hailed as "our Mr Super Cup" by Müller.