Buy Futsal U19 EURO finals tickets
Monday 8 August 2022
Article summary
Be at the finals at Olivo Arena in Jaén from 4 to 10 September with day tickets from €5.
Article top media content
Article body
Tickets are on sale now for the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals at Olivo Arena in Jaén from 4 to 10 September.
In each case, a ticket gives access to all matches on the stated day.
For more information visit the official ticket sales website.
Ticket prices
Group stage
4 September, 4 games (day ticket): €5
5 September, 4 games (day ticket): €5
7 September, 4 games (day ticket): €5
Semi-finals
8 September, 2 games (day ticket): €8
Final
10 September: €8