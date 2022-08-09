UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round starts 24 August

The 2022/23 UEFA Futsal Champions League season begins with the preliminary round running from 24 to 28 August.

While the 24 highest-ranked entrants – including holders Barça – start in October's main round, the other 32 contenders begin in the preliminary round, competing in eight one-venue mini-tournaments. The group winners each progress to the main round, which in turn leads to November's elite round, deceding the four contenders for the knockout finals in spring.

All the matches

Preliminary round groups

Debuts: Amigo Northwest, Cardiff, Folgore, Fortuna Wiener Neustadt, Ísbjörninn, Istanbul Şişli, Nistru Chişinău, Piast Gliwice, Stuttgart, Technion Haifa, Vesteralen, Yerevan

The eight group winners progress to the main round Path B

Group A (24–27 August): Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN), KMF Titograd (MNE, hosts), Encamp (AND), Ísbjörninn (ISL)

Group B (24–27 August): JB Futsal Gentofte (DEN), Fortuna Wiener Neustadt (AUT, hosts), PYF Saltires (SCO), Amigo Northwest (BUL)

Group C (24–27 August): Yerevan (ARM, hosts), London Helvecia (ENG), Petro-w (LVA), Europa (GIB)

Group D (25–28 August): Futsal Mineva (SUI, hosts), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB), Vesteralen Futsal (NOR), Folgore (SMR)

Group E (24–27 August): Piast Gliwice (POL), Doukas (GRE, hosts), Nistru Chişinău (MDA), Technion Haifa (ISR)

Group F (24–27 August): Georgians (GEO), Stuttgart (GER), Örebrö (SWE), Istanbul Şişli (TUR, hosts)

Group G (24–27 August): Differdange (LUX), APOEL (CYP), Tirana Futsal (ALB, hosts), Belfast United (NIR)

Group H (25–28 August): Lučenec ﻿(SVK), Blue Magic FC Dublin (IRL), Cosmos Tallinn (EST, hosts), Futsal Club Cardiff (WAL)

Main round draw

Games 25–30 October

Path A

Top three teams in each group progress to elite round

Group 1: Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL, hosts), Sporting Club de Paris (FRA)

Group 2: Sporting CP (POR), Ayat (KAZ), Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO, hosts), Futsal Pula (CRO)

Group 3: Barça (ESP, holders), Dobovec (SVN), Hovocubo (NED), Luxol St. Andrews (MLT, hosts)

Group 4: Benfica (POR), Kherson (UKR), Haladás (HUN), United Galati (ROU, hosts)

Path B

Group winners progress to elite round

Main round Path B groups UEFA

Group 5: Mostar SG (BIH, hosts), Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Preliminary round Group D winners, Preliminary round Group F winners

Group 6: Stalitsa Minsk (BLR), Liqeni (KOS, hosts), Preliminary round Group B winners, Preliminary round Group E winners

Group 7: Kauno Žalgiris (LTU, hosts), Città di Eboli (ITA), Preliminary round Group C winners, Preliminary round Group A winners

Group 8: Chrudim (CZE), Shkupi 1927 (MKD, hosts), Preliminary round Group G winners, Preliminary round Group H winners

Road to the finals

Elite round draw: 8 November

Elite round: 22–27 November

Finals draw: TBC

Finals: TBC April/May