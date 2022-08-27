UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round latest

Differdange, Gentofte, Kampuksen Dynamo, Örebrö, Piast Gliwice and Petro-w are through from the UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round with two more teams to reach the main round on Sunday.

Group winners so far Group A: Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN)

Group B: JB Futsal Gentofte (DEN)

Group C: Petro-w (LVA)

Group E: Piast Gliwice (POL)

Group F: Örebrö (SWE)

Group G: Differdange (LUX)

While the 24 highest-ranked entrants – including holders Barça – start in October's main round, the other 32 contenders began in the preliminary round, competing in eight one-venue mini-tournaments. The group winners each progress to the main round Path B, which in turn leads to November's elite round, deciding the four contenders for the knockout finals in spring.

Örebrö and Piast Gliwice went through in their first European appearances.

Petro-w progressed from the preliminary round for the first time after pipping London Helvecia and Yerevan in a three-way head-to-head goal difference tie-break.

Differdange became the first team from Luxembourg to progress from a group in this competition, coming back from three down to win their decider with Tirana, recovering from 3-0 to 3-3 in 79 seconds.

Gentofte had never previously gone through from a group in this competition but, needing a win in their last game, came back from 3-1 down with less than eight minutes left to pip Fortuna Wiener Neustadt 4-3.

Kampuksen Dynamo are through to the main round for the third time in four attempts after clinching victory against Titograd through Mikko Kytölä with 16 seconds left.

Other teams making their debut: Amigo Northwest, Cardiff, Folgore, Fortuna Wiener Neustadt, Ísbjörninn, Istanbul Şişli, Nistru Chişinău, Stuttgart, Technion Haifa, Vesteralen, Yerevan

Group A (complete)

Through to main round: Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN)

Also in group: KMF Titograd (MNE, hosts), Encamp (AND), Ísbjörninn (ISL)

Group B (complete)

Through to main round: JB Futsal Gentofte (DEN)

Also in group: Fortuna Wiener Neustadt (AUT, hosts), Amigo Northwest (BUL), PYF Saltires (SCO)

Group C (complete)

Through to main round: Petro-w (LVA)

Also in group: London Helvecia (ENG), Yerevan (ARM, hosts), Europa (GIB)

Group D (ends Sunday): Futsal Mineva (SUI, hosts), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB), Vesteralen Futsal (NOR), Folgore (SMR)

Group E (complete)

Through to main round: Piast Gliwice (POL)

Also in group: Doukas (GRE, hosts), Nistru Chişinău (MDA), Technion Haifa (ISR)

Group F (complete)

Through to main round: Örebrö (SWE)

Also in group: Georgians Tbilisi (GEO), Stuttgart (GER), Istanbul Şişli (TUR, hosts)

Group G (complete)

Through to main round: Differdange (LUX)

Also in group: Tirana Futsal (ALB, hosts), APOEL (CYP), Belfast United (NIR)

Group H (ends Sunday): Lučenec ﻿(SVK), Blue Magic FC Dublin (IRL), Cosmos Tallinn (EST, hosts), Futsal Club Cardiff (WAL)

Main round draw

Games 25–30 October

Path A

Top three teams in each group progress to elite round

Group 1: Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL, hosts), Sporting Club de Paris (FRA)

Group 2: Sporting CP (POR), Ayat (KAZ), Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO, hosts), Futsal Pula (CRO)

Group 3: Barça (ESP, holders), Dobovec (SVN), Hovocubo (NED), Luxol St. Andrews (MLT, hosts)

Group 4: Benfica (POR), Kherson (UKR), Haladás (HUN), United Galati (ROU, hosts)

Path B

Group winners progress to elite round

Group 5: Mostar SG (BIH, hosts), Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Preliminary round Group D winners, Örebrö (SWE)

Group 6: Stalitsa Minsk (BLR), Liqeni (KOS, hosts), JB Futsal Gentofte (DEN), Piast Gliwice (POL)

Group 7: Kauno Žalgiris (LTU, hosts), Città di Eboli (ITA), Petro-w (LVA), Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN)

Group 8: Chrudim (CZE), Shkupi 1927 (MKD, hosts), Differdange (LUX), Preliminary round Group H winners

Road to the finals

Elite round draw: 8 November

Elite round: 22–27 November

Finals draw: TBC

Finals: TBC April/May