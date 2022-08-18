Women's Champions League round 1: Roma, Man City, Real Madrid, Frankfurt, Juventus among semi-final winners
Thursday 18 August 2022
Debutants Roma, four-time winners Frankfurt, and other competition forces like Manchester City are among the teams into Sunday's round 1 finals.
The 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League season has begun with newcomers Roma and four-time winners Frankfurt among the teams through from Thursday's round 1 semis to Sunday's mini-tournament finals.
Round 1 is one of two qualifying rounds before the 16-team group stage, which begins in October. Qualifying is split into two sections: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 consists of two stages, each of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments, mostly involving four teams but in two cases three, with the top seeds in those three-team mini-tournaments given byes to the final.
The winners of each final (11 in the champions path, four in the league path) will progress to join the teams entering in round 2 (drawn on 1 September and played over two legs later that month). In round 2, 24 teams will compete for the last 12 slots in the group stage alongside holders Lyon and fellow direct entrants Barcelona, Chelsea and Wolfsburg.
Who plays in the group stage?
In all 16 teams take part in the group stage, which was introduced last season.
4 teams have direct entry: holders Lyon and the other champions of the four highest-ranked associations: Wolfsburg, Chelsea and Barcelona.
7 teams will advance from the champions path after round 2.
5 teams will advance from the league path after round 2.
All kick-off times indicate CET
Round 1 semi-final summary
• Four-time winners Frankfurt knocked out 2003 runners-up Fortuna Hjørring and now face Ajax.
• Real Madrid and Man City set up a rematch of their dramatic round 2 encounter last season, when the Spanish debutants knocked out the two-time semi-finalists and eventually reached the quarters.
• Another of last season's quarter-finalists, Juventus, also progressed.
• Benfica, who reached last season's group stage, are through but Breidablik and Servette will not return this time after losing to Rosenborg and Paris FC respectively.
• FIFA Women's World Cup winner and three-time Olympic gold medallist Heather O'Reilly has come out of retirement to play for Shelbourne, and got their winner against Pomurje in the fourth minute of her European debut at age 37.
• Twente's Fenna Kalma, who managed seven goals across two games in round 1 last season, did it in one match this time and has scored 24 in her 13 European appearances.
• KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo set a new record of 20 appearances (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). Sarajevo, who went through, have set a new outright record of 20 straight appearances.
• Through on debut: Brann (known until 2021 as Sandviken), KuPS, Rangers, Roma, Spartak Myjava.
• Another debutant, UKS SMS Łódź, had a 2-0 lead overturned by Anderlecht, who won 3-2 with a last-minute winner.
• Two-time quarter-finalists Glasgow City's loss to Roma means in the third-place play-off in their group they will meet Servette, who beat them to the group stage in last season's round 2.
League path results/fixtures
- Sixteen teams enter at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.
- They compete in four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.
- The winners of the four finals progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.
Group 1 (hosts Glasgow City)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Paris FC 3-0 Servette FCCF
Glasgow City 1-3 Roma
21 August:
Third-place match
Glasgow City vs Servette FCCF (13:00)
Final
Paris FC vs Roma (19:00)
Group 2 (hosts Rosenborg)
18 August:
Semi-finals
FC Minsk 2-1 Slovácko
Breidablik 2-4 Rosenborg
21 August:
Third-place match
Breidablik vs Slovácko (11:00)
Final
FC Minsk vs Rosenborg (17:00)
Group 3 (hosts Fortuna Hjørring)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Ajax 3-1 Kristianstad
Fortuna Hjørring 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
21 August:
Third-place match
Fortuna Hjørring vs Kristianstad (13:00)
Final
Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt (18:00)
Group 4 (hosts Real Madrid)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Manchester City 6-0 Tomiris-Turan
Real Madrid 6-0 Sturm Graz
21 August:
Third-place match
Sturm Graz vs Tomiris-Turan (11:00)
Final
Manchester City vs Real Madrid (21:00)
Entering league path in round 2
Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern München
Arsenal
Sparta Praha
Häcken
Real Sociedad
Champions path results/fixtures
- Forty-two teams enter at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.
- They compete in 11 knockout mini-tournaments: nine with four teams and two with three teams.
- The winners of the 11 finals progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.
Group 1 (hosts Pomurje)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Valur 2-0 Hayasa
Pomurje 0-1 Shelbourne
21 August:
Third-place match
Pomurje vs Hayasa (11:00)
Final
Valur vs Shelbourne (17:30)
Group 2 (hosts PAOK)
18 August:
Semi-finals
PAOK 2-0 Swansea City
Ferencváros 1-3 Rangers
21 August:
Third-place match
Ferencváros vs Swansea City (20:00)
Final
PAOK vs Rangers (15:30)
Group 3 (hosts Split)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 5-0 Lanchkhuti
BIIK-Shymkent 5-1 Split
21 August:
Third-place match
Lanchkhuti vs Split (11:00)
Final
BIIK-Shymkent vs Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 (18:00)
Group 4 (hosts Apollon)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Apollon LFC 3-0 SFK Rīga
Zürich 6-0 KÍ Klaksvík
21 August:
Third-place match
KÍ Klaksvík vs SFK Rīga (21:00)
Final
Zürich vs Apollon LFC (16:30)
Group 5 (hosts Łódź)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Gintra 0-2 KuPS Kuopio
Anderlecht 3-2 UKS SMS Łódź
21 August:
Third-place match
Gintra vs UKS SMS Łódź (12:00)
Final
Anderlecht vs KuPS Kuopio (18:00)
Group 6 (hosts Juventus)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Flora Tallinn 0-5 Qiryat Gat
Juventus 4-0 Racing Union
21 August:
Third-place match
Flora Tallinn vs Racing Union (15:30)
Final
Juventus vs Qiryat Gat (20:30)
Group 7 (hosts Universitatea Olimpia Cluj)
18 August:
Semi-finals
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 4-0 Birkirkara
Universitatea Olimpia Cluj 0-0 Glentoran (aet, 4-2 pens)
21 August:
Third-place match
Birkirkara vs Glentoran (10:00)
Final
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (17:00)
Group 8 (hosts Twente)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Benfica 9-0 Hajvalia
Twente 13-0 Anenii Noi
21 August:
Third-place match
Anenii Noi vs Hajvalia (12:00)
Final
Twente vs Benfica (18:00)
Group 9 (hosts Ljuboten)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Dinamo-BSUPC 5-0 Lokomotiv Stara Zagora
St Pölten 7-0 Ljuboten
21 August:
Third-place match
Lokomotiv Stara Zagora vs Ljuboten (17:00)
Final
St Pölten vs Dinamo-BSUPC (11:00)
Group 10 (hosts Breznica Pljevlja)
18 August:
Semi-final
Breznica 2-3 Spartak Myjava
21 August:
Final
Vllaznia vs Spartak Myjava (18:00)
Group 11 (hosts Spartak Subotica)
18 August:
Semi-final
Brann 1-0 ALG Spor
21 August:
Final
Spartak Subotica vs Brann (19:00)
Entering champions path in round 2
Slavia Praha
Rosengård
HB Køge
Meet the contenders
• Sarajevo's new outright record of 20 straight appearances came as Brøndby missed out for the first time since they made their debut in the third edition of the UEFA Women's Cup in 2003/04.
• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of FFC Frankfurt. Fortuna Hjørring were runners-up in 2002/03.
• Debuts: Brann (known until 2021 as Sandviken), KuPS, Ljuboten, Lokomotiv Stara Zagora, Rangers, Roma, Spartak Myjava, Tomiris-Turan, UKS SMS Łódź.
• Paris FC previously entered as Juvisy, reaching the 2012/13 semi-finals.
• Man City have twice made the last four and include UEFA Women's EURO 2022 champions Lauren Hemp, Keira Walsh, Demi Stokes, Alex Greenwood, Ellie Roebuck and England's title-winning scorer Chloe Kelly (though Ellen White is absent).
Season calendar
Round 2 draw
13:00 CET, 1 September, Nyon
Round 2
First leg: 20/21 September
Second leg: 28/29 September
Group stage draw
13:00 CET, 3 October, Nyon
Group stage
Matchday 1: 19/20 October
Matchday 2: 26/27 October
Matchday 3: 23/24 November
Matchday 4: 7/8 December
Matchday 5: 15/16 December
Matchday 6: 21/22 December
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
13:00 CET, 20 January, Nyon
Quarter-finals
First leg: 21/22 March
Second leg: 29/30 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 22/23 April
Second leg: 29/30 April
Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)
3 or 4 June tbc