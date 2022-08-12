Women's Champions League round 1 starts on Thursday

The 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League season begins with the round 1 semi-finals on Thursday 18 August, followed by the finals and third-place matches three days later.

All the matches

Round 1 is one of two qualifying rounds before the 16-team group stage, which begins in October. Qualifying is split into two sections: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 consists of two stages, each of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments, mostly involving four teams but in two cases three, with the top seeds in those three-team mini-tournaments given byes to the final.

The winners of each final (11 in the champions path, four in the league path) will progress to join the teams entering in round 2 (drawn on 1 September and played over two legs later that month). In round 2, 24 teams will compete for the last 12 slots in the group stage alongside holders Lyon and fellow direct entrants Barcelona, Chelsea and Wolfsburg.

Women's Champions League final highlights: Barcelona 1-3 Lyon

There are some high-profile contests already in prospect in the round 1 semis, including two-time quarter-finalists Glasgow City against debutants Roma and former runners-up Fortuna Hjørring meeting four-time champions Eintracht Frankfurt.

Among the potential group finals is a rematch between Manchester City and Real Madrid, who on debut surprised the English club in round 2 last season before getting past the group stage. Like Madrid, Juventus begin in round 1 having made the quarter-finals for the first time last term.

Who plays in the group stage? In all 16 teams take part in the group stage, which was introduced last season. 4 teams have direct entry: holders Lyon and the other champions of the four highest-ranked associations: Wolfsburg, Chelsea and Barcelona. 7 teams will advance from the champions path after round 2. 5 teams will advance from the league path after round 2.

All kick-off times indicate CET

League path

Sixteen teams enter at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.

They compete in four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.

The winners of the four finals progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts Glasgow City)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Paris FC vs Servette FCCF (14:00)

Glasgow City vs Roma (20:35)

21 August:

Third-place match (13:00)

Final (19:00)

Group 2 (hosts Rosenborg)

18 August:

Semi-finals

FC Minsk vs Slovácko (12:00)

Breidablik vs Rosenborg (18:00)

21 August:

Third-place match (11:00)

Final (17:00)

Group 3 (hosts Fortuna Hjørring)



18 August:

Semi-finals

Ajax vs Kristianstad (14:00)

Fortuna Hjørring vs Eintracht Frankfurt (19:00)

21 August:

Third-place match (13:00)

Final (18:00)

Group 4 (hosts Real Madrid)



Real Madrid's 2021/22 group stage goals

18 August:

Semi-finals

Manchester City vs Tomiris-Turan (21:00)

Real Madrid vs Sturm Graz (21:00)

21 August:

Third-place match (11:00)

Final (21:00)

Entering league path in round 2 Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern München

Arsenal

Sparta Praha

Häcken

Real Sociedad

Champions path

Forty-two teams enter at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.

They compete in 11 knockout mini-tournaments: nine with four teams and two with three teams.

The winners of the 11 finals progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts Pomurje)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Valur vs Hayasa (11:00)

Pomurje vs Shelbourne (17:30)



21 August:

Third-place match (11:00)

Final (17:30)

Group 2 (hosts PAOK)

18 August:

Semi-finals

PAOK vs Swansea City (15:30)

Ferencváros vs Rangers (20:00)

21 August:

Third-place match (20:00)

Final (15:30)

Group 3 (hosts Split)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 vs Lanchkhuti (11:00)

BIIK-Shymkent vs Split (18:00)

21 August:

Third-place match (11:00)

Final (18:00)



Group 4 (hosts Apollon)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Apollon LFC vs RFS (16:30)

Zürich vs KÍ Klaksvík (21:00)

21 August:

Third-place match (21:00)

Final (16:30)

Group 5 (hosts Łódź)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Gintra vs KuPS Kuopio (14:00)

Anderlecht vs UKS SMS Łódź (20:00)



21 August:

Third-place match (12:00)

Final (18:00)

Group 6 (hosts Juventus)

Juventus: All their 2021/22 group stage goals

18 August:

Semi-finals

Flora Tallinn vs Qiryat Gat (15:30)

Juventus vs Racing Union (20:30)

21 August:

Third-place match (15:30)

Final (20:30)

Group 7 (hosts Universitatea Olimpia Cluj)

18 August:

Semi-finals

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Birkirkara (10:00)

Universitatea Olimpia Cluj vs Glentoran (17:00)

21 August:

Third-place match (10:00)

Final (17:00)

Group 8 (hosts Twente)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Benfica vs Hajvalia (12:00)

Twente vs Anenii Noi (18:00)

2021/22 group highlights: Häcken 1-2 Benfica

21 August:

Third-place match (12:00)

Final (18:00)

Group 9 (hosts Ljuboten)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Dinamo-BSUPC vs Lokomotiv Stara Zagora (11:00)

St Pölten vs Ljuboten (17:00)

21 August:

Third-place match (17:00)

Final (11:00)

Group 10 (hosts Breznica Pljevlja)

18 August:

Semi-final

Breznica vs Spartak Myjava (18:00)

21 August:

Final

Vllaznia vs Winner semi-final (18:00)



Group 11 (hosts Spartak Subotica)



18 August:

Semi-final

Brann vs ALG Spor (17:00)



21 August:

Final

Spartak Subotica vs Winner semi-final (19:00)

Entering champions path in round 2 Slavia Praha

Rosengård

HB Køge

Meet the contenders

• KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are entering for a record 20th time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). Sarajevo will set a new outright record of 20 straight appearances as Brøndby have missed out for the first time since they made their debut in the third edition of the UEFA Women's Cup in 2003/04.

• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of FFC Frankfurt. Fortuna Hjørring were runners-up in 2002/03.

• Juventus and Real Madrid reached last season's quarter-finals. Also hoping for a group stage return are Benfica, Breidablik and Servette.

• Madrid beat Manchester City in round 2 last year to reach the group stage; similarly, Servette defeated Glasgow City.

• Debuts: Brann (known until 2021 as Sandviken), KuPS, Ljuboten, Lokomotiv Stara Zagora, Rangers, Real Sociedad, Roma, Spartak Myjava, Tomiris-Turan, UKS SMS Łódź.

• Paris FC previously entered as Juvisy, reaching the 2012/13 semi-finals.

• Manchester City have twice made the last four and include UEFA Women's EURO 2022 champions Lauren Hemp, Ellen White, Keira Walsh, Demi Stokes, Alex Greenwood, Ellie Roebuck and England's title-winning scorer Chloe Kelly.

• FIFA Women's World Cup winner and three-time Olympic gold medallist Heather O'Reilly has come out of retirement to play for Shelbourne.

Season calendar

Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)

Semi-finals: 18 August

Finals/third-place play-offs: 21 August

Round 2 draw

13:00 CET, 1 September, Nyon

Round 2

First leg: 20/21 September

Second leg: 28/29 September

Group stage draw

13:00 CET, 3 October, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 19/20 October

Matchday 2: 26/27 October

Matchday 3: 23/24 November

Matchday 4: 7/8 December

Matchday 5: 15/16 December

Matchday 6: 21/22 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

13:00 CET, 20 January, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 21/22 March

Second leg: 29/30 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 22/23 April

Second leg: 29/30 April

Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)

3 or 4 June tbc