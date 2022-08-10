Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Five-star Madrid triumph in Helsinki

Real Madrid put on a clinical display to win the UEFA Super Cup for a record-equalling fifth time as Carlo Ancelotti broke new ground with his fourth title as a coach and Karim Benzema became the Spanish side's all-time second highest goalscorer.

Match in brief: Madrid make it five

Despite a slow opening in Helsinki as a well-structured Frankfurt set out to make life difficult for Real Madrid, the first half quickly heated up when the German outfit broke loose from their compact 5-4-1 to register the first real chance of the contest.

Eventually flagged offside, Jesper Lindstrøm's strike against the run of play forced a save from Thibaut Courtois. Shortly after, the Belgian goalkeeper was called into action again when Daichi Kamada found a route through the white shirts as Eintracht began to cause Carlo Ancelotti's side some issues on the left.

That said, Madrid were still dominating possession. Vinícius Júnior soon made it to the by-line but, despite evading his marker with a slick Cruyff turn, was unable to pick out a team-mate to finish the move.

The Brazilian striker was a threat once again in the 17th minute when Benzema redirected Federico Valverde's cross into his stride, but Tuta launched himself along the goal line to prevent an opener.

Kevin Trapp sprawled low to tip Vinícius Júnior's next attempt out for a corner. However, Casemiro's subsequent delivery finally fell for David Alaba to turn in from close range.

Vinícius Júnior tested Trapp again early in the second half, before Casemiro's swerving strike from distance crashed off the woodwork, as Madrid continued to dictate the tempo.

And in the 65th minute Benzema made it 2-0, as Los Blancos too easily passed their way through Frankfurt before their No9 slotted past Trapp.

The game opened up as Frankfurt pressed to get back into the contest. In an end-to-end finish Oliver Glasner's men ﻿gave their all, but the champions of Europe proved too big a challenge﻿, Madrid's dominant display sealing their fourth triumph in the competition in nine seasons.

Player of the Match: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

"He balanced the game well when his team attacked. He won every tackle in very important areas when supporting the central defenders. He also set up the first goal."

As it happened: Real Madrid 2-0 Frankfurt

Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter

Masterful from the masters of European competition. That's Madrid's 98th trophy in their history and won in style. Not just because Benzema, again, stamped his authority on a key match, nor because Ancelotti's team could easily have scored five or six on another night, but because they were tested by Frankfurt, who are ahead of Madrid in match fitness and competitive games this season. The European champions not only coped but excelled against a brand of football they don't usually enjoy. Kudos to Alaba for his right time, right place moment on a night when the Vinícius-Benzema partnership continued to grow.

James Thorogood, Frankfurt reporter

There's a steep learning curve at the highest level and, ahead of their first ever Champions League campaign, Frankfurt have gained some invaluable first-hand experience. Their Bundesliga opener against Bayern and this Super Cup were seen as opportunities to underline their Europa League-winning credentials. While Bayern blew them out of the water in a 6-1 romp, the Eagles gave a much better account of themselves against Madrid, producing a performance that suggested they are more than capable of causing problems for even Europe's most elite sides.

Reaction

Courtois joy at another Madrid clean sheet

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "The opening goal was a loose ball at the far post. Our plan was to try and get crosses into that specific area because our analysis told us that they were weaker on the back post generally. But in the end it was a bit of a coincidence, except for the fact that Casemiro was where he was because we'd asked him to prowl there."

"I didn't need this win to be able to tell you all that my team are still hungry and motivated. It was a match which was more complicated than it might have looked."

Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid goalkeeper:"We could have scored one or two more in the first half and also in the second half. The last few months we've had three finals and I've kept a clean sheet in each of them. It's always important. We know with the strikers we have up front, we'll always score a goal."

Fede Valverde, Real Madrid midfielder: "We're so happy! We started well tonight, produced a top performance in attack and defence which means we've now won another trophy."

Oliver Glasner, Frankfurt coach: "We improved compared to our last game [against Bayern], but Real Madrid have two or three great chances against every opponent in the world and then we conceded the opening goal after a corner. We couldn't convert our own chances – Real Madrid were the better team and deserved the win."

Sebastian Rode, Frankfurt captain: "Tonight we got a taste of what awaits us in the Champions League this season. The best teams in Europe, who have high expectations based on the individual quality they boast. You have to defend to the peak of your powers. We were disciplined today and there were phases where we held our own, but against a team like this, you saw that they just need a moment to score goals."

Key stats

This is Real Madrid's fifth Super Cup title. Their record in the match is W5 L3.

Real Madrid have now equalled Milan and Barcelona's record of five Super Cup victories.

Carlo Ancelotti has now won four UEFA Super Cups (AC Milan in 2003 and 2007, and Real Madrid in 2014 and 2022).

The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have won 27 of the UEFA Super Cup's 47 editions.

Karim Benzema is now Real Madrid's second all-time top scorer with 324 goals – only Cristiano Ronaldo, on 450, has more.

Line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal (Rüdiger 85), Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić (Rodrygo 67), Casemiro, Kroos (Tchouameni 85); Valverde (Camavinga 76), Benzema, Vinícius Júnior (Ceballos 85)

Frankfurt: Trapp; Touré (Alario 70), Tuta, Ndicka; Knauff, Sow, Rode (Götze 58), Lenz; Kamada, Borré, Lindstrøm (Kolo Muani 58)