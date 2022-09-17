Futsal World Cup qualifying main round groups start Saturday
Saturday 17 September 2022
Article summary
The 12 groups run until 8 March with 16 elite round and eight main round play-off places at stake.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying main round begins on Saturday 17 September with the first week of fixtures including the likes of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia in action.
Action then continues in October with holders Portugal among the teams beginning their campaigns in the 12 groups of three, played home and away.
The 12 group winners and four best runners-up progress directly to the elite round, played as home and away groups in late 2023. The remaining eight runners-up enter April's main round play-offs, to decide the last four elite round slots.
Groups
Group 1: Spain, Moldova, Cyprus
Group 2: Georgia, Belgium, Austria
Group 3: Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia
Group 4: Portugal (holders), Belarus, Lithuania
Group 5: Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Montenegro
Group 6: Azerbaijan, Poland, Greece
Group 7: Croatia, Hungary, Israel
Group 8: Finland, Romania, Denmark
Group 9: Serbia, France, Norway
Group 10: Italy, North Macedonia, Sweden
Group 11: Ukraine, Netherlands, Kosovo
Group 12: Slovakia, Latvia, Germany
Qualifying groups: matches
Group 1: Spain, Moldova, Cyprus
Fixtures
8 October: Moldova vs Cyprus
11 October: Spain vs Moldova
8 November: Cyprus vs Spain
1 March: Spain vs Cyprus
5 March: Cyprus vs Moldova
8 March: Moldova vs Spain
Group 2: Georgia, Belgium, Austria
Fixtures
5 October: Belgium vs Austria
8 October: Georgia vs Belgium
12 October: Austria vs Georgia
9 November: Georgia vs Austria
4 March: Austria vs Belgium
7 March: Belgium vs Georgia
Group 3: Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia
Fixtures
17 September: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Armenia
20 September: Czech Repubic vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
8 October: Armenia vs Czech Republic
12 October: Czech Republic vs Armenia
3 March: Armenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
8 March: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Czech Republic
Group 4: Portugal, Belarus, Lithuania
Fixtures
6 October: Portugal vs Belarus
11 October: Lithuania vs Portugal
9 November: Portugal vs Lithuania
1 March: Lithuania vs Belarus
4 March: Belarus vs Lithuania
7 March: Belarus vs Portugal
Group 5: Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Montenegro
Fixtures
20 September: Slovenia vs Montenegro
8 October: Kazakhstan vs Slovenia
12 October: Montenegro vs Kazakhstan
9 November: Kazakhstan vs Montenegro
3 March: Montenegro vs Slovenia
8 March: Slovenia vs Kazakhstan
Group 6: Azerbaijan, Poland, Greece
Fixtures
19 September: Poland vs Greece
7 October: Azerbaijan vs Poland
11 October: Greece vs Azerbaijan
9 November: Greece vs Poland
3 March: Azerbaijan vs Greece
7 March: Poland vs Azerbaijan
Group 7: Croatia, Hungary, Israel
Fixtures
19 September: Hungary vs Israel
7 October: Croatia vs Hungary
12 October: Israel vs Croatia
8 November: Croatia vs Israel
2 March: Israel vs Hungary
7 March: Hungary vs Croatia
Group 8: Finland, Romania, Denmark
Fixtures
6 October: Romania vs Denmark
11 October: Finland vs Romania
8 November: Denmark vs Finland
1 March: Romania vs Finland
5 March: Denmark vs Romania
8 March: Finland vs Denmark
Group 9: Serbia, France, Norway
Fixtures
5 October: Norway vs Serbia
8 October: France vs Norway
12 October: Serbia vs France
9 November: Serbia vs Norway
2 March: Norway vs France
7 March: France vs Serbia
Group 10: Italy, North Macedonia, Sweden
Fixtures
7 October: Sweden vs North Macedonia
12 October: North Macedonia vs Italy
9 November: Italy vs Sweden
1 March: Italy vs North Macedonia
5 March: North Macedonia vs Sweden
8 March: Sweden vs Italy
Group 11: Ukraine, Netherlands, Kosovo
Fixtures
18 September: Netherlands vs Kosovo
7 October: Ukraine vs Kosovo
11 October: Ukraine vs Netherlands
8 November: Kosovo vs Ukraine
3 March: Kosovo vs Netherlands
8 March: Netherlands vs Ukraine
Group 12: Slovakia, Latvia, Germany
Fixtures
5 October: Latvia vs Germany
8 October: Slovakia vs Latvia
12 October: Germany vs Slovakia
9 November: Slovakia vs Germany
1 March: Germany vs Latvia
8 March: Latvia vs Slovakia
Contenders
- The 23 teams with the highest coefficients of the 47 entrants* as of November 2021 start in the main round group stage: Spain, Portugal (holders), Kazakhstan, Croatia, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Italy, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Georgia, Belarus, Netherlands, Hungary, France, Belgium, Latvia, North Macedonia ( *Russia suspended)
- The remaining 13 spots are filled by the top two teams in each of the six preliminary round groups, plus the best third-placed team: Armenia, Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Israel, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, Norway**, Sweden. (**Best third-placed team)
- Austria, making their World Cup debut, went through a round of futsal qualifying for the first time.
- Portugal won the World Cup in 2021 in Lithuania as well as the last two Futsal EUROs; Spain were World Cup winners in 2000 and 2004.
- As well as Portugal, Spain and Lithuania, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan and Serbia also played at the 2021 World Cup.
- Teams that have played in previous World Cups: Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine
Match dates
17–20 September 2022
5–12 October 2022
8–9 November 2022
1–8 March 2023
Road to the finals
Main round play-off draw: 10 March 2023, Nyon
Main round play-offs: 10–19 April 2023
Elite round draw: 5 July 2023
Elite round: Home and away groups to be completed by 20 December 2023
Elite round play-off draw: 25 January 2024, Nyon
Elite round play-offs: 8–17 April 2024