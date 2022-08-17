Play-off first legs: Copenhagen, Bodø/Glimt ahead, PSV hold Rangers

With six spots still up for grabs in the 2022/23 group stage, the play-off round commenced on Tuesday with Copenhagen and Bodø/Glimt taking the initiative in their ties.

UEFA.com rounds up the matches that have been played and previews the remaining first legs.

First legs

Tuesday 16 August

Bodø/Glimt 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Copenhagen 2-1 Trabzonspor

Rangers 2-2 PSV

Wednesday 17 August

Qarabağ vs Plzeň (18.45 CET)

Maccabi Haifa vs Crvena zvezda

Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica

All kick-offs 21:00 CET unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday's matches

Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Bodø/Glimt 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Amahl Pellegrino's first-half header gave Bodø/Glimt a battling win over Dinamo Zagreb in their first leg in Norway. The hosts took the lead in the 37th minute after an even opening half-hour, and could have gone further ahead before the break only for Lars-Jørgen Salvesen's header to crash against the woodwork.

Dinamo improved in the second half with Martin Baturina denied an equaliser by an offside flag, leaving the Norwegian side with a narrow advantage going into the second leg.

Highlights: Copenhagen 2-1 Trabzonspor

Copenhagen 2-1 Trabzonspor

Copenhagen will take a slender one-goal advantage to Türkiye next week after edging past Trabzonspor in Denmark. Viktor Claesson gave the hosts a deserved lead after nine minutes and Hákon Arnar Haraldsson missed a golden opportunity make it two before the interval.

Lukas Lerager made amends three minutes after the restart when he converted from close range from a corner but Tasos Bakasetas's deflected strike kept the Turkish side in touch.

Rangers 2-2 PSV

Highlights: Rangers 2-2 PSV

A late Armando Obispo header earned PSV a draw against Rangers, who had won their last seven home games in Europe, in an absorbing first leg at Ibrox. Ibrahim Sangaré opened the scoring after Rangers had failed to clear a Cody Gakpo corner, but Antonio Čolak restored parity before half-time with his fourth goal for his new club in all competitions.

PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez allowed Tom Lawrence's long-range free-kick to slip from his grasp to give the hosts the lead for the first time on the night, but with 12 minutes remaining Obispo steered another Gakpo corner into the net via the crossbar to complete the scoring.

Wednesday's matches

Qarabağ vs Plzeň

The only Azerbaijani club to have featured in the competition proper, Qarabağ rubbed shoulders with Chelsea, Atlético de Madrid and Roma in their only group stage campaign to date. Plzeň's most recent group appearance in 2018/19 was no less daunting – pitting the Czech club against Real Madrid, Roma and CSKA Moskva. Prior to those landmark seasons, these two teams met in the third qualifying round in 2016/17 with Plzeň advancing on away goals.

Did you know?

Plzeň's Jan Sýkora scored Slovan Liberec's opener in the first minute of their 2-2 draw against Qarabağ on 15 September 2016. Timed at 10.69 seconds, it remains the quickest goal in UEFA Europa League history.

Maccabi Haifa vs Crvena zvezda

Both sides are looking to make their third appearance in the group stage. Maccabi Haifa are aiming to progress from the qualifying rounds for the first time since the 2009/10 season. The Israeli club famously beat Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United 3-0 in their maiden group campaign in 2002/03 but must now attempt to navigate a route past Crvena zvezda, who finished bottom of their section three seasons ago but secured a memorable 2-0 victory over eventual winners Liverpool in 2018/19.

Did you know?

Milan Pavkov, whose double sparked that victory over Liverpool, has evidently not lost his goalscoring touch. The 28-year-old Crvena zvezda forward registered six goals in his first six games this term, including one in the third qualifying round second leg against Pyunik.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica

Highlights: Benfica 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Despite the departure of prolific frontman Darwin Núñez, goals certainly weren't a problem for Roger Schmidt's Benfica in the third qualifying round as they secured a 7-2 aggregate victory against Midtjylland. Record Ukrainian champions Dynamo needed extra time to overcome Austrian outfit Sturm but have their sights firmly set on clinching a group stage berth for the third campaign in a row.

Did you know?

The teams were paired together in last season's group stage, drawing 0-0 in Kyiv on Matchday 1 – in what proved to be Dynamo's only point of Group E – before Benfica's 2-0 Matchday 6 victory in Lisbon, a result that sealed their place in the round of 16 ahead of Barcelona.

When is the group stage draw? The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw takes place in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Thursday 25 August and will be streamed live from 18:00 CET.

When are the second legs?

Tuesday 23 August

Plzeň vs Qarabağ

Crvena zvezda vs Maccabi Haifa

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv

Wednesday 24 August

Dinamo vs Bodø/Glimt (0-1)

Trabzonspor vs Copenhagen (1-2)

PSV vs Rangers (2-2)

All kick-offs 21:00 CET unless otherwise stated.

Who is in the group stage?

When are this season's matches?

Group stage

Matchday 1: 6–7 September 2022

Matchday 2: 13–14 September 2022

Matchday 3: 4–5 October 2022

Matchday 4: 11–12 October 2022

Matchday 5: 25–26 October 2022

Matchday 6: 1–2 November 2022

Knockout phase

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11–12 & 18–19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9–10 & 16–17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023

