UEFA Champions League play-off first legs: Game-by-game preview

With six spots still up for grabs in the 2022/23 group stage, the play-off round gets going on Tuesday 16 August and continues the following evening.

UEFA.com previews the action in the first legs.

First legs

Tuesday 16 August

Bodø/Glimt vs Dinamo Zagreb

Copenhagen vs Trabzonspor

Rangers vs PSV

Wednesday 17 August

Qarabağ vs Plzeň (18.45 CET)

Maccabi Haifa vs Crvena zvezda

Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica

All kick-offs 21:00 CET unless otherwise stated.

Bodø/Glimt vs Dinamo Zagreb

See how Bodø/Glimt beat Roma 6-1 last season

The Norwegian outfit defied expectations to reach the quarter-finals of the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last season, securing memorable victories over Roma and Celtic in the process. UEFA Europa League quarter-finalists in 2020/21, Dinamo are determined to make amends for last season's play-off defeat at the hands of Sheriff.

Did you know?

While Bodø/Glimt are bidding to reach the group stage for the first time – and become Norway's first representatives since 2007/08 – Dinamo's last appearance came in 2019/20, when they beat another Norwegian side, Rosenborg, 3-1 on aggregate in the play-offs.

Copenhagen vs Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor have not featured in the UEFA Champions League proper since their tournament debut in 2011/12, when they finished third in a group containing Inter, CSKA Moskva and LOSC Lille. Copenhagen's most recent foray into the group stage was in 2016/17 but they did reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2019/20, losing to beaten finalists Manchester United in the last eight.

Did you know?

Trabzonspor forward Andreas Cornelius came through the youth ranks at Copenhagen and went on to score 46 goals in 125 league games for the club, winning the Danish title in 2012/13, 2015/16 and 2016/17, and the Danish Cup in three consecutive campaigns. The striker also claimed the Golden Boot and Player of the Year awards in 2012/13.

Rangers vs PSV

1988 final shoot-out: PSV vs Benfica

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg of their third qualifying round against St Gilloise, last season's Europa League finalists booked their place in the play-offs with a tremendous 3-0 second-leg victory at a raucous Ibrox. PSV, now under the stewardship of former Dutch marksman Ruud van Nistelrooy, know a positive result in Glasgow will be key to their ambitions of reaching the group stage.

Did you know?

Van Nistelrooy, who replaced Roger Schmidt as PSV coach in the summer, scored the Dutch club's goal from the penalty spot in their 4-1 loss at Rangers on 20 October 1999 – a match in which current Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst played for the Scottish club.

Qarabağ vs Plzeň

The only Azerbaijani club to have featured in the competition proper, Qarabağ rubbed shoulders with Chelsea, Atlético de Madrid and Roma in their only group stage campaign to date. Plzeň's most recent group appearance in 2018/19 was no less daunting – pitting the Czech club against Real Madrid, Roma and CSKA Moskva. Prior to those landmark seasons, these two teams met in the third qualifying round in 2016/17 with Plzeň advancing on away goals.

Did you know?

Plzeň's Jan Sýkora scored Slovan Liberec's opener in the first minute of their 2-2 draw against Qarabağ on 15 September 2016. Timed at 10.69 seconds, it remains the quickest goal in UEFA Europa League history.

Maccabi Haifa vs Crvena zvezda

Both sides are looking to make their third appearance in the group stage. Maccabi Haifa are aiming to progress from the qualifying rounds for the first time since the 2009/10 season. The Israeli club famously beat Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United 3-0 in their maiden group campaign in 2002/03 but must now attempt to navigate a route past Crvena zvezda, who finished bottom of their section three seasons ago but secured a memorable 2-0 victory over eventual winners Liverpool in 2018/19.

Did you know?

Milan Pavkov, whose double sparked that victory over Liverpool, has evidently not lost his goalscoring touch. The 28-year-old Crvena zvezda forward registered six goals in his first six games this term, including one in the third qualifying round second leg against Pyunik.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica

Highlights: Benfica 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Despite the departure of prolific frontman Darwin Núñez, goals certainly weren't a problem for Roger Schmidt's Benfica in the third qualifying round as they secured a 7-2 aggregate victory against Midtjylland. Record Ukrainian champions Dynamo needed extra time to overcome Austrian outfit Sturm but have their sights firmly set on clinching a group stage berth for the third campaign in a row.

Did you know?

The teams were paired together in last season's group stage, drawing 0-0 in Kyiv on Matchday 1 – in what proved to be Dynamo's only point of Group E – before Benfica's 2-0 Matchday 6 victory in Lisbon, a result that sealed their place in the round of 16 ahead of Barcelona.

When is the group stage draw? The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw takes place in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Thursday 25 August and will be streamed live from 18:00 CET.

When are the second legs?

Tuesday 23 August

Plzeň vs Qarabağ

Crvena zvezda vs Maccabi Haifa

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv

Wednesday 24 August

Dinamo vs Bodø/Glimt

Trabzonspor vs Copenhagen

PSV vs Rangers

All kick-offs 21:00 CET unless otherwise stated.

Group stage

Matchday 1: 6–7 September 2022

Matchday 2: 13–14 September 2022

Matchday 3: 4–5 October 2022

Matchday 4: 11–12 October 2022

Matchday 5: 25–26 October 2022

Matchday 6: 1–2 November 2022

Knockout phase

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11–12 & 18–19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9–10 & 16–17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023

