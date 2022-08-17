Play-offs: First-leg highlights, second-leg preview

With six spots still up for grabs in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, the play-off round continues on Tuesday and Wednesday with the second legs.

UEFA.com previews the play-off deciders and looks back at what happened in the first meetings.

Second legs

Tuesday 23 August

Plzeň vs Qarabağ (0-0)

Crvena zvezda vs Maccabi Haifa (2-3)

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv (2-0)

Wednesday 24 August

Dinamo Zagreb vs Bodø/Glimt (0-1)

Trabzonspor vs Copenhagen (1-2)

PSV vs Rangers (2-2)

All kick-offs 21:00 CET unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday's matches

Plzeň vs Qarabağ

Speaking after a "tense" 0-0 first leg against a "stronger than expected" Plzeň side, Qarabağ coach Gurban Gurbanov expects an "energetic" return leg in Baku – his side "won't just defend".

Plzeň's most recent group appearance was in 2018/19, while Qarabağ became the first – and only – Azerbaijani club to have featured in the competition proper, the season before in the 2017/18 group stage. Prior to this tie, the sides' only other previous meeting was in the 2016/17 third qualifying round, when Plzeň advanced on away goals. Jindřich Staněk believes Plzeň will "get the win in front of our own fans and qualify" this time around.

Did you know?

Plzeň's Jan Sýkora scored Slovan Liberec's opener in the first minute of their 2-2 draw against Qarabağ on 15 September 2016. Timed at 10.69 seconds, it remains the quickest goal in UEFA Europa League history.

Crvena zvezda vs Maccabi Haifa

Tjaronn Chery hit the winner as Maccabi Haifa fought back to win 3-2 in a compelling first leg in Israel, ending Crvena zvezda's unbeaten start to their season in the process.

Heading into the Belgrade decider, both sides are in pursuit of their third appearance in the group stage. Maccabi Haifa are aiming to progress from the qualifying rounds for the first time since the 2009/10 season. The Israeli club famously beat Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United 3-0 in their maiden group campaign in 2002/03 but must now try to hold off Crvena zvezda, who finished bottom of their section three seasons ago but secured a memorable 2-0 victory over eventual winners Liverpool in 2018/19.

Did you know?

Milan Pavkov, whose double sparked that victory over Liverpool, has evidently not lost his goalscoring touch. The 28-year-old Crvena zvezda forward registered six goals in his first six games this term, including one in the third qualifying round second leg against Pyunik.

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv

Benfica "deserved to win" the first leg, according to Dynamo coach Mircea Lucescu, as his side "did what they could" against an impressive Eagles, who are taking a 2-0 lead into the second leg.

Gonçalo Ramos and Gilberto grabbed the goals in Lodz, and the latter was also on the scoresheet when Benfica beat Dynamo 2-0 in last season's group stage. Benfica coach Roger Schmidt stated that his men "will not lose our focus" and must be "very careful" as they prepare to welcome a side with "good attacking skills" to Lisbon.

Did you know?

The teams were paired together in last season's group stage, drawing 0-0 in Kyiv on Matchday 1 – in what proved to be Dynamo's only point of Group E – before Benfica's 2-0 Matchday 6 victory in Lisbon, a result that sealed their place in the round of 16 ahead of Barcelona.

Wednesday's matches

Dinamo Zagreb vs Bodø/Glimt

The Norwegian outfit travel to the Croatian capital with a slight edge thanks to Amahl Pellegrino's glanced effort at Aspmyra. However, Bodø captain Ulrik Saltnes didn't think his team were at their best in Norway, and is expecting a tough second leg against Dinamo's "technical and smart" players.

Kjetil Knutsen's charges were the surprise package in last season's UEFA Europa Conference League, where they made the quarter-finals. They are aiming to make another impact on the European stage by reaching the Champions League group stage for the first time, but first they must see off a seasoned Dinamo side determined to make amends for last season's play-off departure.

Did you know?

While Bodø/Glimt are bidding to reach the group stage for the first time – and become Norway's first representatives since 2007/08 – Dinamo's last appearance came in 2019/20, when they beat another Norwegian side, Rosenborg, 3-1 on aggregate in the play-offs.

Trabzonspor vs Copenhagen

Tasos Bakasetas' late first-leg goal kept Trabzonspor in the running as the match ended 2-1 in Copenhagen's favour. Jess Thorup's side "stepped up" to the occasion and "kept to their gameplan", with the Danish side's coach lauding a "strong and solid performance".

They go to Türkiye seeking their first group stage berth since 2016/17, while the Turkish outfit have not featured in the UEFA Champions League proper since their tournament debut in 2011/12, when they finished third in a group containing Inter, CSKA Moskva and LOSC Lille.

Did you know?

Trabzonspor forward Andreas Cornelius came through the youth ranks at Copenhagen and went on to score 46 goals in 125 league games for the club, winning the Danish title in 2012/13, 2015/16 and 2016/17, and the Danish Cup in three consecutive campaigns. The striker also claimed the Golden Boot and Player of the Year awards in 2012/13.

PSV vs Rangers

Despite conceding a late Armando Obispo goal to finish all square in Glasgow, Rangers striker Antonio Čolak still has "big hopes" for qualification. A "fair result" was PSV coach Ruud van Nistelrooy's assessment of the 2-2 draw, and he "hopes their fans can lift us that little bit for the second leg" at PSV Stadion.

Rangers have won three of their four European Cup games against PSV, winning 3-2 in Eindhoven in the 1978/79 second round second leg to win the tie. Before that they claimed home and away wins in the 1999/2000 first group stage. That said, PSV have progressed in eight of the last ten European ties where they started with a draw away from home.

Did you know?

Van Nistelrooy, who replaced Roger Schmidt as PSV coach in the summer, scored the Dutch club's goal from the penalty spot in their 4-1 loss at Rangers on 20 October 1999 – a match in which current Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst played for the Scottish club.

Who is in the group stage?

Wednesday's reports

Qarabağ 0-0 Plzeň

Highlights: Qarabağ 0-0 Plzeň

Both teams went close to breaking the deadlock in the first half with Marko Vešović and Kady forcing fine saves from Plzeň goalkeeper Jindřich Staněk, and Marko Janković blocking Tomáš Chorý's goalbound effort at the other end.

Chances were few and far between after the interval as Qarabağ huffed and puffed without creating meaningful opportunities. Filip Ozobić tested Staněk late on with a fizzing effort from the edge of the area, but the 26-year-old produced another impressive stop to keep the teams on level terms.﻿

Maccabi Haifa 3-2 Crvena zvezda

Highlights: M. Haifa 3-2 Crvena zvezda

The Serbian side had won all seven games this season, conceding only once, before their trip to Israel but have plenty to do to in the return after a pulsating first leg. Dejan Stanković's men appeared in control here too when Aleksandar Pešić and Guélor Kanga overturned Frantzdy Pierrot's opener for the hosts before half-time.

Dolev Haziza had other ideas though. The midfielder, who set up the first goal, repeated the trick when his cross was glanced in by Pierrot then drove at the visiting defence and slipped in Tjaronn Chery for a well-struck winner.

Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Benfica

Highlights: Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Benfica

Dominant Benfica will take a two-goal lead back to Lisbon after an impressive first-half showing in Lodz. The visitors started well and were rewarded when João Mário teed up Gilberto, who smashed a shot into the top corner from just inside the penalty area.

Viktor Tsygankov curled a shot just wide but, moments later, his pass was intercepted and Benfica broke clinically with Gonçalo Ramos arriving to clip home after David Neres' good turn. Chances were at a premium after the break, although Odysseas Vlachodimos did have to make a smart save to keep out Oleksandr Karavaev's deflected shot.

Tuesday's reports

Bodø/Glimt 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Amahl Pellegrino's first-half header gave Bodø/Glimt a battling win over Dinamo Zagreb in their first leg in Norway. The hosts took the lead in the 37th minute after an even opening half-hour, and could have gone further ahead before the break only for Lars-Jørgen Salvesen's header to crash against the woodwork.

Dinamo improved in the second half with Martin Baturina denied an equaliser by an offside flag, leaving the Norwegian side with a narrow advantage going into the second leg.

Copenhagen 2-1 Trabzonspor

Highlights: Copenhagen 2-1 Trabzonspor

Copenhagen will take a slender one-goal advantage to Türkiye next week after edging past Trabzonspor in Denmark. Viktor Claesson gave the hosts a deserved lead after nine minutes and Hákon Arnar Haraldsson missed a golden opportunity make it two before the interval.

Lukas Lerager made amends three minutes after the restart when he converted from close range from a corner but Tasos Bakasetas's deflected strike kept the Turkish side in touch.

Rangers 2-2 PSV

Highlights: Rangers 2-2 PSV

A late Armando Obispo header earned PSV a draw against Rangers, who had won their last seven home games in Europe, in an absorbing first leg at Ibrox. Ibrahim Sangaré opened the scoring after Rangers had failed to clear a Cody Gakpo corner, but Antonio Čolak restored parity before half-time with his fourth goal for his new club in all competitions.

PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez allowed Tom Lawrence's long-range free-kick to slip from his grasp to give the hosts the lead for the first time on the night, but with 12 minutes remaining Obispo steered another Gakpo corner into the net via the crossbar to complete the scoring.

When is the group stage draw? The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw takes place in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Thursday 25 August and will be streamed live from 18:00 CET.

When are this season's matches?

Group stage

Matchday 1: 6–7 September 2022

Matchday 2: 13–14 September 2022

Matchday 3: 4–5 October 2022

Matchday 4: 11–12 October 2022

Matchday 5: 25–26 October 2022

Matchday 6: 1–2 November 2022

Knockout phase

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11–12 & 18–19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9–10 & 16–17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023

