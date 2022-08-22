UEFA Men's Player of the Year nominee: the case for Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema is one of the top three nominees for the 2021/22 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

UEFA.com analyses why he is in the running alongside Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne.

Men's Player of the Year nominees

Why he was nominated

The French striker was named 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season after driving Real Madrid on to a record 14th European title, and his fifth since he joined from Lyon in 2009. His final tally of 15 goals – including a joint-record ten in the knockout stages – earned him top spot in the competition scoring charts, with 27 in the Spanish Liga also a domestic best.

The evergreen 34-year-old started the campaign by helping France to UEFA Nations League glory and never looked back, his back-to-back hat-tricks in the Champions League knockout stages against Paris and Chelsea the highlights of a goal and trophy-filled season.

2021/22 in numbers

Achievements

UEFA Champions League winner, UEFA Champions League Player of the Season, UEFA Nations League winner, Spanish Liga winner, Spanish Super Cup winner

UEFA Champions League

Appearances: 12

Goals: 15

Assists: 1

Player of the Match awards: 4

Domestic League

Appearances: 32

Goals: 27

Assists: 12

All Karim Benzema's 2021/22 goals

Top three performances

Real Madrid 3-1 Paris

Two down on aggregate in the last 16 with half an hour remaining, Carlo Ancelotti's men were heading out of the Champions League with a whimper. Step forward Benzema, who forced an error from Gianluigi Donnarumma to give his side hope before completing his hat-trick within 17 minutes to seal a sensational turnaround.

Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid

Benzema carried on that form in the quarter-final first leg, this hat-trick taking a more modest 25 minutes to compile. Two terrific headers in a three-minute purple patch left the holders reeling and the treble duly arrived seconds after half-time as he pressed the hosts into submission.

Spain 1-2 France

Having kick-started Les Bleus' remarkable comeback against Belgium in their Nations League semi-final, he repeated the feat in the showpiece. Two minutes after falling behind, France levelled thanks to Benzema's stunning 66th-minute curling strike before going on to lift the trophy.