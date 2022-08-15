UEFA Europa League group stage draw: Where is it, when is it, who is involved?

The 2022/23 UEFA Europa League group stage draw is streamed live from 13:00 CET on 26 August. It takes place in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Which teams will line up in the group stage draw?

The draw will feature 12 automatic qualifiers, ten Europa League play-off winners and ten sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League play-offs or third qualifying round League path. The identity of all 32 teams will be confirmed on 25 August.

The line-up is subject to final confirmation by UEFA.

Roma (ITA)

Man. United (ENG)

Arsenal (ENG)

Lazio (ITA)

Braga (POR)

Feyenoord (NED)

Rennes (FRA)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Real Betis (ESP)

Union Berlin (GER)

Freiburg (GER)

Nantes (FRA)

Monaco (FRA)**

Sturm Graz (AUT)**

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)**

Midtjylland (DEN)**

12 automatic entrants

*10 Europa League play-off winners

**10 sides transferring from the Champions League play-offs (6) or third qualifying round League path (4)

Watch the Europa League top ten goals of the 2021/22 season

How the Europa League group stage draw works

• The 32 clubs are seeded into four groups of eight in accordance with the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season and with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee.

• Teams will be drawn into eight groups of four, each containing one team from each seeding pot.

• Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other. Further restrictions will be announced before the draw.

• To ensure that paired clubs from the same country (including those playing in the UEFA Europa Conference League) have different kick-off times where possible, the eight groups will be distinguished by colour: Groups A to D red and Groups E to H blue. When a paired club is drawn, for example, in one of the red groups, the other paired club – once drawn – will be automatically assigned to one of the blue groups. Pairings will be confirmed before the draw.

Download the Europa app

What happens next?

Group winners Advance directly to the round of 16.

Group runners-up Progress to the ﻿knockout stage play-off round, where they will face eight teams transferring from the UEFA Champions League having finished third in their groups.

Third-placed teams Transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League, where they will face the group runners-up from that competition in the knockout round play-offs.

What are the Europa League group stage dates?

Group stage

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022

Draw dates Knockout round play-offs: 7 November

Round of 16: 24 February

Quarter and semi-finals: 17 March *All draws start at 13:00 CET

Knockout phase

Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February 2023

Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023

Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023

Final: 31 May 2023