UEFA Women's Player of the Year nominee: the case for Lena Oberdorf

Lena Oberdorf is one of three top nominees for the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Player of the Year award. UEFA.com analyses why she is in the running alongside Beth Mead and Alexia Putellas.

Why she was nominated

She only turned 20 in December but Oberdorf is already a world-leading holding midfielder, also able to fill any defensive role. Oberdorf showed that in her club campaign for Wolfsburg as they bounced back from a disappointing 2020/21 to claim a German double and reach the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals.

Oberdorf, blessed with poise, energy, technique and physical strength, helped Wolfsburg knock both Chelsea and Mead's Arsenal out of the UEFA Women's Champions League. And even if England proved Germany's UEFA Women's EURO 2022 nemeses, Oberdorf was magnificent in that tournament too.

Her dominant midfield displays led to her being named Young Player of the Tournament. Oberdorf had only a bit-part role at her first major finals, the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup; after Women's EURO 2022 she is now in the global elite and crucial to Germany's return to prominence.

2021/22 in numbers

Achievements

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 runner-up and Young Player of the Tournament, German champion, German Cup winner

UEFA Women's Champions League (including round 2)

Appearances: 9

Goals: 0

Assists: 3

Player of the Match awards : 0

UEFA Women's EURO 2022

Appearances: 5

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

Player of the Match awards: 0

Domestic league

Appearances: 17

Goals: 2

Assists: 2

Key performance

Germany 4-0 Denmark

Oberdorf's job is to go unnoticed while others do the glamorous work but she began to attract the spotlight during EURO for the relentlessness of her performances.

The opener against Denmark was a case in point as Germany, overlooked by many before the tournament, announced themselves as contenders with a dominant display against the nation that had ended their 22-year reign as champions in 2017. Oberdorf was at the heart of the victory, consistently disrupting Denmark's all-star attack and providing an assist for Germany's third goal to show her all-round contribution.