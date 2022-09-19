Under-21 EURO play-offs: Croatia-Denmark, Slovakia-Ukraine, Ireland-Israel, Iceland-Czech Republic
Croatia face Denmark, Slovakia play Ukraine, the Republic of Ireland meet Israel and Iceland take on the Czech Republic in September.
The UEFA European Under-21 Championship play-offs are on 23 and 27 September, deciding the last four spots at the 2023 finals in Romania and Georgia.
Slovakia vs Ukraine
Croatia vs Denmark
Iceland vs Czech Republic
Republic of Ireland vs Israel
The nine qualifying group winners and the best runner-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) are through to the final tournament from 21 June to 8 July 2023 alongside co-hosts Georgia and Romania. The other eight runners-up now meet to contest the remaining berths.
- Czech Republic were champions in 2002.
- Ukraine were 2006 runners-up.
- Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark and Iceland all took part in the 2021 finals.
- Ireland are in the play-offs for the first time and could become the second debutants in 2023 along with Georgia.
First legs: Friday 23 September
Slovakia vs Ukraine (18:00)
Croatia vs Denmark (18:00)
Iceland vs Czech Republic (18:00)
Republic of Ireland vs Israel (20:00)
Second legs: Tuesday 27 September
Ukraine vs Slovakia (17:30)
Denmark vs Croatia (18:00)
Czech Republic vs Iceland (18:00)
Israel vs Republic of Ireland (19:15)
All times CET.
Who is already in the finals?
Belgium, England, France, Georgia (hosts), Germany (holders), Italy, Portugal, Netherlands, Norway, Romania (hosts), Spain, Switzerland (best runners-up)