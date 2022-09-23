UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Under-21 EURO play-offs: Croatia-Denmark, Slovakia-Ukraine, Ireland-Israel, Iceland-Czech Republic

Friday 23 September 2022

Croatia face Denmark, Slovakia play Ukraine, the Republic of Ireland meet Israel and Iceland take on the Czech Republic.

Ireland are in their first U21 play-off
Ireland are in their first U21 play-off SPORTSFILE

The UEFA European Under-21 Championship play-offs are on Friday and Tuesday, deciding the last four spots at the 2023 finals in Romania and Georgia.

Play-off ties

Slovakia vs Ukraine
Croatia vs Denmark
Iceland vs Czech Republic
Republic of Ireland vs Israel

The nine qualifying group winners and the best runner-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) are through to the final tournament from 21 June to 8 July 2023 alongside co-hosts Georgia and Romania. The other eight runners-up now meet to contest the remaining berths.

  • Czech Republic were champions in 2002.
  • Ukraine were 2006 runners-up.
  • Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark and Iceland all took part in the 2021 finals.
  • Ireland are in the play-offs for the first time and could become the second debutants in 2023 along with Georgia.
Meet the play-off contenders

First legs: Friday 23 September

Slovakia vs Ukraine (18:00)
Croatia vs Denmark (18:00)
Iceland vs Czech Republic (18:00)
Republic of Ireland vs Israel (20:00)

Second legs: Tuesday 27 September

Ukraine vs Slovakia (17:30)
Denmark vs Croatia (18:00)
Czech Republic vs Iceland (18:00)
Israel vs Republic of Ireland (19:15)

All times CET.

Who is already in the finals?

Belgium, England, France, Georgia (hosts), Germany (holders), Italy, Portugal, Netherlands, Norway, Romania (hosts), Spain, Switzerland (best runners-up)

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 23 September 2022

Selected for you

Meet the finalists so far
Live 23/09/2022

Meet the finalists so far

We now know 12 of the 16 teams that will compete in Romania and Georgia next summer.
2023 finals: Georgia and Romania
Live 19/09/2022

2023 finals: Georgia and Romania

The tournament is scheduled to be played in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Batumi, Kutaisi and Tbilisi from 21 June to 8 July 2023.